Changes have been made to the dates brown and black bins will be collected across Newtownabbey over the New Year period.

Bins due to be collected today (Wednesday) will be emptied tomorrow (Thursday, December 29).

Refuse to be collected on December 29 will be collected on Friday, December 30.

Rubbish from brown and black bins due to be collected on December 30 will be collected on Saturday, December 31.

Bins due to be emptied on Monday, January 2 are due to be collected on that date.

Recyclable materials from ‘wheelie boxes’ will be collected as normal.

Meanwhile, changes have also been made to the dates household recycling centres will be open across Antrim and Newtownabbey.

A spokesperson for the council said: “On Saturday, December 31, all household recycling centres will be open as normal.

"On Sunday, January 1, Bruslee and Newpark household recycling centres will be open, however Craigmore, Crumlin and O’Neill Road will be closed.

