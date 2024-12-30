Mrs Janice Louise Allen, Principal, Fivemiletown College. For services to Education in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Margaret Elizabeth Deirdre Amor. For services to the community in Northern Ireland.

Ms Katherine Beggs, Northern Ireland, Director, National Lottery Community Fund. For services to Public and Community Services in Northern Ireland.

Mr William Ivan Black. For services to Charitable Fundraising in Northern Ireland.

Mr George Alan Craig Bradshaw. For services to Education in Northern Ireland.

Mr Eric James Alexander Brown. Chairman, South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF). For services to the community in County Fermanagh.

Ms Marissa James Callaghan. Footballer. For service to Association Football.

Mrs Catherine Mary Clifford. Director, Rural Community Network. For services to Rural Communities and to Peace Building in Northern Ireland.

Dr Gary Craig, Inspector, Police Service for Northern Ireland. For Public and Charitable Service.

Mr Neil Doherty. For services to the community in County Londonderry.

Mr Henry Gabriel Dolan. For services to the Economy and to the community in Strabane, County Tyrone.

Mr Hugh Anthony Duncan. For services to Entertainment and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Lorraine Finlay, Principal Officer, Head of Area Planning, Department of Education, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For services to Education.

Ms Joanne Marie Fitzpatrick, Core Programming and Curriculum Specialist, PeacePlayers. For services to Peace, Reconciliation and Sport in the community in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Róisín Bernadette Flynn. For services to People affected by Dementia in the Western Health and Social Care Trust Area.

Mr James Douglas Garrett. Lately Chair, Northern Ireland Policing Board. For Public Service.

Mrs Susan Helen Gibson Vice Principal, Omagh High School. For services to Education in Northern Ireland.

Mr Winston Glass, Principal, Enniskillen Model Primary School. For services to Education in Northern Ireland.

Mr Gerry Gribbon. For services to the community in Armagh.

Dr Linley Patrick Hamilton. For services to the Music Industry in Northern Ireland.

Mr Charles Han. Lately International Liaison Manager, Home Office. For services to Border Security.

Mr Ashley Irwin Hayes, Prison Governor, Hydebank Wood Secure College and Women’s Prison, Northern Ireland Prison Service. For Public Service.

Ms Fiona Mary Patricia Kane, Director, Vice-Chancellor’s Office, Ulster University. For Public Service in Northern Ireland.

Professor Francis Paul Keenan. Professor, School of Mathematics and Physics, Queen’s University Belfast. For services to Higher Education.

Mr George John Lucas. For services to Tennis and to Sports Management and Administration in Northern Ireland.

Mr David Martin, Chairman of Friends of Brownlow House. For voluntary services to the community in Lurgan, Northern Ireland.

Mr Thomas Seamus McCabe. For Voluntary Service to the community in Newry, Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland.

Mr Jonathan William McDowell, Founder, Indie Fude. For services to the Food and Drink Industry in Northern Ireland.

Mr Robert James McKelvey. For services to Castlederg Credit Union and to the community in County Tyrone.

Mr Niall McKenna, Chef and Owner, James St and Waterman House. For services to Hospitality and to Tourism, and to Local Food and Drink Producers in Northern Ireland.

Mr Patrick McLaughlin, Coxswain, Red Bay Lifeboat Station and Trustee, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For voluntary services to Maritime Safety.

Mr Anthony John Adam McNally, Detective Chief Superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland. For Public Service.

Mr Arthur Hugh Anthony O’Hagan For services to the community in Armagh.

Mr William James Primrose. For services to Small Businesses in Northern Ireland.

Dr Stephen Eric Reaney, General Practitioner. For Voluntary Service to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Mr Gareth Sayers. For services to Business and to the Economy in County Tyrone.

Ms Hannah Elizabeth Scott. For services to Rowing

Mr Keith Surtees, Senior Investigating Officer, Operation Kenova, Police Service for Northern Ireland. For Public Service.

Mrs Kerrie Jean Sweeney, Chief Executive, Maritime Belfast Trust. For services to Maritime Heritage and to Tourism in Northern Ireland.

Miss Claire Taggart. For services to Boccia