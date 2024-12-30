New Year Honours 2025: full list of Northern Ireland recipients
The Coleraine rower is one of dozens of people from all walks of life in Northern Ireland to receive the prestigious honours.
This year’s recipients have been awarded for their outstanding contributions across all sectors, but in particular community champions and selfless giving are recognised.
Here is the full list.
Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
- Mrs Sharon Philomena Smyth, Chief Executive,Construction Procurement Delivery, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For services to Procurement.
Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
- Mr Michael Bloomfield, Chief Executive, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. For services to Health and Social Care.
- Ms Deirdra Gabrielle Conaghan. For services to Theatre and to Education for Adults with Learning Disabilities.
- Professor Diana Sharman Mary Fitzsimons. For services to Housing, to a Shared Future and to Sustainable Communities in Northern Ireland.
- Mr Julian John Halligan, Senior Scientific Officer, Forensic Science Northern Ireland. For services to Justice and to Forensic Science.
- Professor Hugh Henry Patterson, Professor Emeritus of Politics, Ulster University. For services to Education and to Peacebuilding in Northern Ireland.
- Ms Deirdre Anne Webb, Lately Assistant Director of Nursing for Healthcare. For services to Women, Children and Families in Northern Ireland.
- Mr Roger Ian Wilson, Chief Executive, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council. For Public Service in Northern Ireland.
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
- Mrs Janice Louise Allen, Principal, Fivemiletown College. For services to Education in Northern Ireland.
-
Mrs Margaret Elizabeth Deirdre Amor. For services to the community in Northern Ireland.
-
Ms Katherine Beggs, Northern Ireland, Director, National Lottery Community Fund. For services to Public and Community Services in Northern Ireland.
-
Mr William Ivan Black. For services to Charitable Fundraising in Northern Ireland.
-
Mr George Alan Craig Bradshaw. For services to Education in Northern Ireland.
-
Mr Eric James Alexander Brown. Chairman, South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF). For services to the community in County Fermanagh.
-
Ms Marissa James Callaghan. Footballer. For service to Association Football.
-
Mrs Catherine Mary Clifford. Director, Rural Community Network. For services to Rural Communities and to Peace Building in Northern Ireland.
-
Dr Gary Craig, Inspector, Police Service for Northern Ireland. For Public and Charitable Service.
-
Mr Neil Doherty. For services to the community in County Londonderry.
-
Mr Henry Gabriel Dolan. For services to the Economy and to the community in Strabane, County Tyrone.
-
Mr Hugh Anthony Duncan. For services to Entertainment and to the community in Northern Ireland.
-
Mrs Lorraine Finlay, Principal Officer, Head of Area Planning, Department of Education, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For services to Education.
-
Ms Joanne Marie Fitzpatrick, Core Programming and Curriculum Specialist, PeacePlayers. For services to Peace, Reconciliation and Sport in the community in Northern Ireland.
-
Mrs Róisín Bernadette Flynn. For services to People affected by Dementia in the Western Health and Social Care Trust Area.
-
Mr James Douglas Garrett. Lately Chair, Northern Ireland Policing Board. For Public Service.
-
Mrs Susan Helen Gibson Vice Principal, Omagh High School. For services to Education in Northern Ireland.
-
Mr Winston Glass, Principal, Enniskillen Model Primary School. For services to Education in Northern Ireland.
-
Mr Gerry Gribbon. For services to the community in Armagh.
-
Dr Linley Patrick Hamilton. For services to the Music Industry in Northern Ireland.
-
Mr Charles Han. Lately International Liaison Manager, Home Office. For services to Border Security.
-
Mr Ashley Irwin Hayes, Prison Governor, Hydebank Wood Secure College and Women’s Prison, Northern Ireland Prison Service. For Public Service.
-
Ms Fiona Mary Patricia Kane, Director, Vice-Chancellor’s Office, Ulster University. For Public Service in Northern Ireland.
-
Professor Francis Paul Keenan. Professor, School of Mathematics and Physics, Queen’s University Belfast. For services to Higher Education.
-
Mr George John Lucas. For services to Tennis and to Sports Management and Administration in Northern Ireland.
-
Mr David Martin, Chairman of Friends of Brownlow House. For voluntary services to the community in Lurgan, Northern Ireland.
-
Mr Thomas Seamus McCabe. For Voluntary Service to the community in Newry, Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland.
-
Mr Jonathan William McDowell, Founder, Indie Fude. For services to the Food and Drink Industry in Northern Ireland.
-
Mr Robert James McKelvey. For services to Castlederg Credit Union and to the community in County Tyrone.
-
Mr Niall McKenna, Chef and Owner, James St and Waterman House. For services to Hospitality and to Tourism, and to Local Food and Drink Producers in Northern Ireland.
-
Mr Patrick McLaughlin, Coxswain, Red Bay Lifeboat Station and Trustee, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For voluntary services to Maritime Safety.
-
Mr Anthony John Adam McNally, Detective Chief Superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland. For Public Service.
-
Mr Arthur Hugh Anthony O’Hagan For services to the community in Armagh.
-
Mr William James Primrose. For services to Small Businesses in Northern Ireland.
-
Dr Stephen Eric Reaney, General Practitioner. For Voluntary Service to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
-
Mr Gareth Sayers. For services to Business and to the Economy in County Tyrone.
-
Ms Hannah Elizabeth Scott. For services to Rowing
-
Mr Keith Surtees, Senior Investigating Officer, Operation Kenova, Police Service for Northern Ireland. For Public Service.
-
Mrs Kerrie Jean Sweeney, Chief Executive, Maritime Belfast Trust. For services to Maritime Heritage and to Tourism in Northern Ireland.
-
Miss Claire Taggart. For services to Boccia
-
Mr David Lorimer Thompson. For services to Education and to the community in County Tyrone.
Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (British Empire Medal)
- Mr Arthur Alexander Stewart Barbour. Volunteer Fundraiser, Cancer Focus NI. For Charitable Services.
- Mr David John Brew. For services to Older People and to Disabled People in Northern Ireland.
- Mr Nathan William Chambers, Emergency Response Volunteer, Enniskillen, British Red Cross. For voluntary service to the Red Cross.
- Mrs Annie Dolores Elizabeth Crowe. Founder and Manager, First Steps Children Centre, Castlederg. For services to Childcare in County Tyrone.
- Mr Robert James Elliott, Lately School Crossing Patrol, Education Authority for Northern Ireland. For services to Education and to the community in County Antrim.
- Mr Samuel David Ferguson. President, Chair of the Board, Abbey Credit Union. For services to the community of Newtownabbey, County Antrim.
- Mrs Kathy Maureen Finlay, Staff Officer, Claims Manager, Roads Claims Unit, Department for Infrastructure, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For Public Service.
-
Mrs Rachel Ann Forbes. For services to NHS Primary Care in Northern Ireland.
-
Mrs Eileen Lorraine Gibson, Nurse, Social Worker and Area Manager, Northern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Older People with Dementia and Adults with Learning Disabilities in County Antrim.
-
Mrs Sarah Elizabeth Johnston, Lately Principal’s Personal Assistant, Banbridge Academy. For services to Education and to the community in County Down.
-
Mrs Sarah Kelly, Unit Catering Supervisor, Education Authority Northern Ireland. For services to Education Catering in the Primary School Sector in Northern Ireland.
-
Mr Robert David Kirkland. For services to the Music Industry in Northern Ireland.
-
Mrs Paula Klein. For services to Young People in Classical Music in Northern Ireland.
-
Mr Alexander Gordon Lindsay. For services to Education in Lisburn, County Antrim.
-
Mrs Kathy Loughridge, Fundraiser, Marie Curie. For services to Marie Curie in Northern Ireland.
-
Right Reverend Monsignor Bryan McCanny/ Parish Priest. For services to the community in Limavady, County Londonderry.Mrs Sandra McConnell
-
For services to Mental Health and to Young People with Learning Disabilities.
-
Mrs Mary Catherine McCoy, Clinical Services Manager, Emergency Medicine, Antrim Area Hospital, Northern Health and Social Services Trust. For voluntary services to Homeless People in Belfast.
-
Mr Martin Carter McCullough. For services to Junior and Para Archery in Northern Ireland.
-
Mrs Siobhan Marie McElnea. Probation Officer and Victim Liaison Officer, Probation Board for Northern Ireland. For services to Victims of Crime
-
and to the Criminal Justice System.
-
Mr Thomas William Neill For services to Local Rugby in Northern Ireland.
-
Mrs Roberta Violet Phillips, Chair, Maghera Cancer Research Committee. For Charitable Services.
-
Mrs Doreen Edna Mary Courtney Pitts. For services to the Girls Brigade and to the community in County Antrim.
-
Mrs Roberta Ruth Quinn, Catering Manager, Youth Justice Agency. For services to the Youth Justice System.
-
Miss Lesley Caron Rutherford, Nurse Consultant, Marie Curie, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and Queens University Belfast. For services to Palliative Care Patients.
-
Mr Colin Andrew Small. For services to the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in County Tyrone.
-
Mr William John Norman Somerville. For services to the community of Limavady, County Londonderry.
-
Miss Carol Ann Sproule. For services to Nursing and to the community in County Tyrone.
-
Miss Sarah-Louise Taggart. Scout Leader. For services to Scouting and to the community in Downpatrick.
-
Mr Mervyn Thompson, Director, Parkrun Portrush. For services to the community in Portrush, County Antrim
King’s Police Medal (KPM)
- Mr Samuel Donaldson, Chief Superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland.
- Ms Melanie Jones, Temporary Assistant Chief Constable, Police Service of Northern Ireland.
- Mr Jeremy Lindsay, Chief Superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland.
