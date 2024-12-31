Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The chief executive of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council says he is “humbled and honoured” to receive an OBE.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roger Wilson was named in the King’s New Year honours list for his contribution to public service in Northern Ireland.

Dedicating over 30 years to public service, Mr Wilson is currently the longest serving chief executive in local government, having served this role for ABC Council since April 2014 and for Coleraine Borough Council from October 2008 to March 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Wilson said: “I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive this recognition. This award is not just a personal achievement but a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the entire team at ABC Council.

Roger Wilson, chief executive of ABC Council, receives an OBE. Photo provided by ABC Council

"As we approach the tenth anniversary of our council, it’s clear to see that together, we have made great strides in enhancing our community, and I am grateful for the support and collaboration of our councillors and staff.

“With family ties to Armagh City and the surrounding area for three generations, I can honestly say it’s an absolute privilege to work in such a wonderful area and to serve its

amazing people.

“I want to extend my gratitude to my wife Tracy and daughters Erin and Keelin, whose tireless support, encouragement, and understanding have been invaluable. This honour reflects not only my efforts but the sacrifices and love of my family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside council, Mr Wilson also plays an active role in public service across a range of boards and committees. He currently serves as a deputy chair at the Ulster Orchestra, a board member at Southern Area Hospice Services and at Business in the Community as well as governor at the Royal School, Armagh and a management committee member at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium.

Congratulating Mr Wilson on the honour, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Sarah Duffy commented: “On behalf of council, I would like to extend my congratulations to Roger on receiving this well-deserved honour.

"This recognition is a testament to his unwavering dedication and outstanding service to the people of the borough and beyond. His contributions – both inside and outside council – have made a significant contribution and inspire us all to strive for excellence.”