A Ballycarry woman has been recognised for her decades of service to the community.

Valerie Beattie has been awarded the British Empire Medal in the King’s New Year Honours list.

Valerie’s links to the village stretch back to childhood. "I grew up in Bellahill and went to Ballycarry School; at the age of six I read a poem to General Steele when they opened the school,” the local woman recalled.

The General Sir James Steele Memorial Trust Fund, set up the 1990s to provide small grants for young people serving the community, was just one of many local initiatives that Valerie took part in over the years.

Valerie Beattie has received a BEM in the New Year Honours list. Photo: David Hume

She also became involved with the local youth club and nursery, helped out with the Ballycarry Singers, and established the Dramarama group.

"Out of the drama group came the outdoor nativity play, which was supposed to be a one-off, but the kids enjoyed it so much they wanted to do it again,” Valerie added.

The play has become an annual fixture for the past four decades, raising thousands of pounds for charities – most recently, the NI Children’s Hospice.

A former chairperson and current member of Ballycarry and District Community Association, Valerie was instrumental in helping to establish the annual Broadisland Gathering in the area.

A celebration of Ulster Scots culture, the hugely successful Gathering ran for 25 years in the village, attracting thousands of visitors each time.

The Association was among the local groups and individuals to congratulate Valerie on her award, noting that it was “very well deserved”.

The local woman is also known for the eye-catching window display at her home. Featuring a pair of shop mannequins left over from the early days of the drama group, the display became an accidental sensation after Valerie left them in place while she went on holiday.

Finding on her return that the mannequins had attracted lots of positive attention, she kept the duo in the window, dressing them every so often in different outfits. She said: “Kids get a lot of joy out of them and we’ve had tourists stop to have a look.”