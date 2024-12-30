Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Larne boccia star Claire Taggart has been award and MBE for her services to the sport.

The 29-year-old world champion, who was named in the King’s New Year honours, is a truly inspirational individual.

Claire responded to the diagnosis of the life- changing condition of Dystonia at the age of 16 with a steely determination and single-minded resolve. She is a multi-medal winning international athlete and Paralympian.

The former Larne Grammar School pupil has taken the sport by storm, beginning with two gold medals in the Boccia European Team and Pairs Championship.

Claire Taggart. (Pic: ParalympicsGB)

Her success led directly to her selection for the GB Paralympic Team for the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio making her the first athlete from Northern Ireland to compete in Boccia at Paralympic level.

In 2019 she had nine medal winning performances in individual and team events. In July 2022, she cemented her position as one of the world’s strongest boccia players, winning her first-ever World Cup.

She made history by becoming the first female to win the BC2 women’s World Championship title since the male and female individual events have been separated.

Claire is among a number of people from the Larne, Carrick and Newtownabbey areas honoured by the King.

Professor Diana Sharman Mary Fitzsimons, from Newtownabbey, has been awarded an OBE for services to housing, to a shared future and to sustainable communities in Northern Ireland.

There is similar recognition for Ballyclare’s Julian John Halligan, senior scientific officer, Forensic Science Northern Ireland, for services to justice and to forensic science.

Meanwhile, the MBE also goes to Fiona Mary Patricia Kane, Larne, director, Vice-Chancellor's Office, Ulster University, for public service in Northern Ireland.

And Professor Francis Paul Keenan, Carrickfergus, Professor, School of Mathematics and Physics, Queen's University Belfast, receives the MBE for services to higher education.

As does Patrick McLaughlin, Ballymena, coxswain, Red Bay Lifeboat Station and trustee, Royal National Lifeboat Institution, for voluntary services to maritime safety

Among the BEM recipients is 80-year-old Doreen Edna Mary Courtney Pitts, Doagh, for services to the Girls Brigade and to the community in Co Antrim.

Doreen joined the Templepatrick Girls’ Brigade Company at its formation in 1958 and in 1963 took charge of what was to become the ‘Explorers’, a section for girls aged 5-8. Almost 60 years later she is still in charge of this section.

In 1970 she completed her officer training and has now completed 52 years of unbroken exceptional service as an officer. Her enthusiasm rubs off on the girls and she has inspired them through her patience and passion to winning many competitions, including the Northern Irish Choral Speaking Championship.

Every Christmas she is instrumental in planning and helping with the GB Company Christmas lunch which is served to about 70 senior members of the church congregation.

She was responsible for starting the GB’s tuck shop which she still co-ordinates and every year she gives the money raised to worthy charitable causes. She has also invested an enormous amount of her time, skills, energy and experience in a whole range of strategic aspects of church activities, such as the Church Committee, Sunday School, and volunteering in the church office.

There are also BEMs for the following recipients:

Samuel David Ferguson, Carrickfergus, president, chair of the Board, Abbey Credit Union, for services to the community of Newtownabbey;

Eileen Lorraine Gibson, Carrickfergus, nurse, social worker and area manager, Northern Health and Social Care Trust, for services to older people with dementia and adults with learning disabilities in Co Antrim;

Mary Catherine McCoy, Newtownabbey, clinical services manager, Emergency Medicine, Antrim Area Hospital, Northern Health and Social Services Trust, for voluntary services to tackling homelessness in Belfast.