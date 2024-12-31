Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Larne woman has been recognised in the King’s New Year honours for her contribution to public service.

Fiona Kane, director, Vice-Chancellor’s Office, Ulster University, receives an MBE.

Fiona played an important role when the university hosted President Joe Biden in his only Northern Ireland engagement in 2023.

In a statement congratulating their colleague on the honour, the university explained: “She provides high level strategic support and advice to the senior leadership team and leads effective stakeholder engagement to promote the values and economic and cultural impact of the university.

Fiona Kane receives an MBE. Photo provided by Ulster University

"At Ulster she spearheaded an extensive programme to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement and was integral to the US Presidential visit to the Belfast campus in April 2023."

Away from university, the Larne resident is also a strong advocate of the arts.

“Fiona is a keen supporter of the arts and is the current chair of the Belfast International Arts Festival.”

The 62nd festival offered contemporary arts and culture in over 30 venues across the city and featured international and homegrown artists in theatre, dance, music, visual arts, literature and film.

A total of 77 people from the province received honours in the 2025 list. Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn, said: “Many congratulations to all the Northern Ireland recipients in His Majesty's New Years honours. These outstanding individuals thoroughly deserve this recognition of the great work they do on behalf of their local communities.”