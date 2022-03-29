Loading...

New Year Honours recipients’ reception in Cloonavin

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has hosted a special reception to congratulate local recipients included in the New Year’s Honours list.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 3:28 pm
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured at Cloonavin with New Year Honours recipients, Sean McCarry, Dr Richard Briggs and Gordon Smyth

Sean McCarry, Community Rescue Service Regional Commander, was appointed an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for services to the community in Northern Ireland.

Coleraine Judo Club head coach and President of the Northern Ireland Judo Federation, Dr Richard Briggs, became an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for services to judo while Gordon Smyth from Ballymoney, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service board member, was awarded the BEM (Medallist of the Order of the British Empire) for public service.

The Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “I was very pleased to have this opportunity to offer my personal congratulations to some of our citizens who were selected to receive a New Year Honour from HM The Queen earlier this year.

“We are very fortunate to have people like this as ambassadors for our area, making an invaluable contribution to the wider community in our Borough and beyond through their service and achievements.”

