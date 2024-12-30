Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charity fundraising tractor run has been organised for the New Year in Kilrea.

Supporting the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, the run will begin from Kilrea Livestock Mart on Saturday, January 4. Registration at 10am, the run begins at 12 noon.

£10 per tractor, old and new tractors welcome. The route will leave Kilrea then head to Cullybackey, Ahoghill, Portglenone before returning to Kilrea.

All welcome to participate in this fun start to 2025, raising funds for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.