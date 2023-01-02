Register
This beautiful baby boy was born at 4.46am weighing 81b 13.5oz to mum Jade Burns at the RVH in Belfast on New Year's Day. Picture: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker

New Year's Day babies 2023: meet some of Northern Ireland's sweet new arrivals

Proud parents across Northern Ireland are celebrating the arrival of little ones into their lives on the first day of 2023.

By Valerie Martin
22 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Jan 2023, 11:41am

A number of cute little bundles of joy were welcomed into the world on New Year’s Day, much to the delight of their families.

Say ‘hello’ to some of Northern Ireland’s newest arrivals.

1. Proud moment

Baby Margo Amelia-Rose Ellison was born at 3.11 am on January 1, weighing seven pounds and one ounce. Proud parents Jonny Ellison and Leanne Stewart are pictured with midwife Sarah Gale, in the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald. Picture: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

2. New Year joy

Newborn baby girl, Lillie Rea Beggs who arrived at 12.54am on New Year's Day weighing 71b 11oz at Antrim Area Hospital. She is pictured with proud parents Simon and Emma from Larne. Picture: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker

Photo: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker

3. Precious delivery

Baby Joey Slane, born at 12.57am on January 1, 2023, weighing 7 pounds and three ounces, with proud mum Caoimhe Slane, in the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald. Picture: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

4. Hello baby!

Baby Theo, who was born at 5.20am on New Year's Day weighing 71b 90z with mum Shannon Skillen at the RVH in Belfast. Pictire: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker

Photo: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker

