The start of a new year has brought special deliveries for parents across Northern Ireland with the arrival of special little ones into their lives.
A number of babies were delivered on New Year’s Day, making their arrival all the more memorable.
Here are some of the newborns who made their appearance into the world on January 1, 2024.
1. New Year's Day babies
Marisa McBride with her baby Isaac McBride, who was born 40 secondss after midnight at the Royal Victoria Hospital weighing 7lbs. Photo: Peter Morrison / PressEye
2. New Year's Day babies
Sophie Moulds and husband Harry with their baby son Alfie, born at 43 minutes past midnight at the Royal Victoria Hospital, weighing 8lb 4oz. Picture by Peter Morrison / PressEye Photo: Peter Morrison / PressEye
3. New Year's Day babies
Sophie Moulds with her newborn son Alfie and midwife Christiana Jordan at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast. Alfie was born at 43 minutes past midnight on January 1, 2024. Photo: Peter Morrison / PressEye
4. New Year's Day babies
Midwife Kiara McElroy with Jude Reid who was born at 9.53am on January 1, weighing 9lb 9oz. Photo: Peter Morrison / PressEye