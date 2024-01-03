A British Army veteran from Newtownabbey, who lost both of his legs above the knee during an incident in Afghanistan, is to receive the Order of the British Empire (BEM).

Bryan Phillips, a volunteer with the Irish Guards Association, is to receive the accolade for services to armed forces charities in Northern Ireland.

Lance corporal Phillips, who was the victim of an IED explosion in Afghanistan in June 2012, received support during his recovery from military charities.

The kindhearted veteran, who grew up in Rathcoole, wanted to help others in similar situations and embarked on a number of fundraising efforts to support the work of the charitable organisations. To date he has raised around £100,000.

Bryan Phillips BEM pictured on tour with the British Army. (Pic: Contributed).

The east Antrim resident explained: “Being nominated came as a complete shock, but after having time to reflect, it’s such a proud moment, not only for me, but for my family and friends.

“I found out I’d been recommended for the honour around mid-November and I’d only told my wife and one other as I wanted to keep it a surprise and to be honest it was a hard secret to keep.

“When I first started fundraising for military charities I was doing it as a way of thanking them for the support they had and continue to give me and my family, with the aim of possibly helping others the way I was supported in my time of need.

"As the years went by and the fundraisers developed, I started to enjoy it as I was meeting amazing people and making great friendships whilst doing good for others. It also helped me mentally as I was surrounding myself with like-minded people and integrating myself back into that military/veteran environment.”

Bryan added: “My most physically challenging fundraiser was the Dublin to Belfast wheelchair push. It was non-stop, taking 39 hours. The night-time routine was tough and at one stage I started to nearly drift off whilst pushing along the Newry Canal, but the generosity of people along the way was overwhelming and we managed to raise over £20,000.

“I’ve a fundraising idea planned that will be revealed in February. It’ll be similar to my Poppy 100 fundraiser, but with a unique twist that involves paying our respects to the animals of war such as the horses, dogs and birds.

“I’d like to say that this isn’t an individual recognition as it would’ve been impossible to do any of it without the great people who helped organise a lot of it and to the generosity of the public for donating their hard-earned cash towards such fundraisers, all with the aim of supporting our Armed Forces veterans.”

Thanking everyone who has backed him, Bryan stated: “I’d like to thank those who nominated me for such an honour- I’m forever grateful.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has played a part from the point of being blown up to this present to get me to where I am. Without your help and support, things could’ve been very different.