A Larne woman has been recognised her decades of service to the community in the King’s New Year’s Honours list.

Moira Metson (Hutchinson) said she was “honoured” to have been awarded a British Empire Medal for her voluntary work in Larne. Moira is well known for founding the Metson School of Dance, as well as her support for animal charities.

Now in her 90s, she first started teaching dancing aged 15, helping her Irish dancing teacher in Islandmagee and Whitehead. In later years, she taught ballet at The Rinkha and had a long-standing involvement with mental health organisation Beacon House.

"My pupils danced out in hospitals and when care homes started they went there too – places like Lisgarel and Inver House,” Moira recalled. “I taught in Roddensvale School every Thursday morning and loved it; they were always so delighted to see me. I loved all my pupils and shed many a tear when they left. There was never any mention of religion; nobody cared. We danced in all halls, church and chapel.”

Moira Metson (Hutchinson). Image: Family photo

Moira’s dancing background, meanwhile, took her to great heights: “My claim to fame is that when the first chimney was built at Ballylumford, the foreman, Dicky Davey took my father, my father’s twin brother, and me up a lift and I danced at the top of it.”

Moira also had a strong background in music, playing the bells in a percussion band at four years old and, in her teen years, the violin in a ceilidh band. Meanwhile, she took a keen interest in fundraising and volunteering for animal charities, in particular Mid Antrim Animal Sanctuary. “My dog Bailey is my ‘right hand man’ helping me collect,” Moira said. “My sister Sylvia also used to do the car boot sales and other sales with me; she is a great knitter and crocheter and used to raise a lot of money for Mid Antrim.” The funds helped to establish a paddock at the sanctuary for dogs to exercise in. “It’s marvellous; I’m delighted that the dogs have somewhere to run free.”