New Year’s Honours List - who are the NI recipients?

People from all walks of life, including those who have excelled in sport, are also included in the list.
Here is the full list of recipients:
CB (Companion of the Order of the Bath):
Richard James Pengelly
Chief Executive, Northern Ireland Health and Social Care Service and Permanent Secretary, Department of Health Northern Ireland. For services to Health and to the Government.
CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire):
John Johnston
Deputy Secretary, Healthcare Policy Group, Department of Health. For services to Healthcare in Northern Ireland.
OBE (Officers of the Order of the British Empire):
Clark Samuel Bailie
For services to Housing and Public Management in Northern Ireland.
Evelyn Margaret Cosgrove
Lately Principal, St Mary’s High School, Newry. For services to Education.
Bethany Charlotte Firth
For services to swimming
Grainne Doran
General Practitioner, Northern Ireland and lately Chair, Royal College of General Practitioners Northern Ireland Council. For services to General Practice.
Raymond Hutchinson
Managing Director, Gilbert-Ash. For services to the Construction Industry and to Diversity and Inclusion.
Marie Alea Mary Greenwood Mallon MBE
Chair, Labour Relations Agency. For services to Industrial and Employment Relations in Northern Ireland, particularly during Covid-19.
Ian James Marshall
For Public and Political Service
Sean McCarry
Regional Commander, Community Rescue Service. For services to the community in Northern Ireland
Bridget Isabella Mongan
Director, Adult Services and Prison Healthcare, South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Prison Health Care and Social Work in Northern Ireland.
Stephen Orr
Chief Executive, Catalyst. For services to Innovation
Jonathan Rea MBE
For services to Motorcycle Racing.
Hilary Ann Margaret Singleton
Board Member, International Fund for Ireland. For services to the Community Sector.
Kevin Francis Sweeney
Lately Head, Central Survey Unit, Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency. For Public Service, particularly during Covid-19.
Julie Christina Bingham Taggart
Principal, Nendrum College, Comber, Northern Ireland. For services to Education.
MBE (Members of the Order of the British Empire):
Dr Wendy Jane Anne Anderson
Respiratory Consultant, Northern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Healthcare, particularly during the Covid-19 Pandemic.
Roger Colin Armstrong
For services to Storytelling in Northern Ireland.
Dr Peter Richard Briggs
For services to Judo.
Elizabeth Mary Buchanan
Ward Manager, Respiratory Ward, Altnagelvin Hospital. For services to Nursing in Northern Ireland, particularly during Covid-19.
Simon Peter Darby
Social Worker, Young Lives vs Cancer. For services to Teenagers and Young Adults with Cancer in Northern Ireland.
Ezekiel Graham Dodds
For Public Service to Communities across Northern Ireland.
David Robert Martin Donaldson
For services to Charity and to the Community in Northern Ireland.
Kenneth Ross Donaldson
Director of Services, South East Fermanagh Foundation. For services to the community in Northern Ireland.
Maureen Elizabeth Dunn
For services to Drama and the Performing Arts in Northern Ireland.
Monica Mary Fitzpatrick
Deputy Principal, Equality and LGBT Policy Unit, Department for Communities, Northern Ireland Executive. For services to Equality and LGBT Rights and voluntary services to Law and Order.
Edith Mary Adelaide Fleck
For services to the Community in Northern Ireland.
Imelda Gavin
Compliance Officer, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to the Excise Compliance Strategy
Rev Dr Samuel Grant
For services to the community in Carrickfergus, County Antrim.
Dr Allison Josephine Gray
For services to St John Ambulance in Northern Ireland.
Richard Terence Greer
Forensic Case Manager, Police Service of Northern Ireland. For services to Policing and to the community in Northern Ireland.
Gareth Robert Armstrong Hetherington
Temporary Chair, Governing Body, SERC. For services to Further Education.
Mrs Heather Sara Houston
Lecturer, Belfast Metropolitan College. For services to Further Education and Older People in Northern Ireland.
Oliver Brendan Jeffers
Author and Illustrator. For services to the Arts
Paul Mark Johnston
Head Coach and Project Manager, Monkstown Amateur Boxing Club. For services to Sport and to the community in County Antrim.
Reynold James Kirk
For services to the North Irish Horse Regimental Association and to the Carrickfergus Community Heritage Project.
Trevor William Lockhart
Chief Executive, Fane Valley Co-operative Society Limited. For services to the Agri-Food Industry and the Economy in Northern Ireland.
Mairead Mackle
Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tarasis Enterprises. For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland.
Frederick George Magee
For services to Association Football in East Belfast.
Anne Mairead Maguire
Lately Project Lead Digital Admissions, Education Authority Northern Ireland. For services to Education.
Janet McAlister
Lately Lead Officer, School Catering Service, Education Authority Northern Ireland. For services to Education in Northern Ireland.
Margaret Pearl McBride
Vice Principal, Bangor Academy and Sixth Form College, Northern Ireland. For services to Education.
Prof Jackie McCoy
Professor, Management Development and Associate Dean for Global Engagement, Ulster University. For services to Higher Education, to Business and to the Arts.
Angela Mary Veronica McIntyre DL
For services to the Foyle Hospice and the community in County Londonderry.
Norman McKinley
Executive Director, UK Operations, British Red Cross. For services to the Covid-19 Response
William James McLarnin
For services to Scouting and Voluntary Service in County Down.
Jacqueline Mai Moore
For services to Girl Guiding in Northern Ireland.
Elizabeth Anne Morrison
Founder Member, Aberdeen Angus Quality Beef Ltd, Northern Ireland. For services to the Promotion of the Aberdeen Angus Breed and to Agriculture.
Colin Hugh Neill
Chief Executive, Hospitality Ulster. For services to the Hospitality Industry in Northern Ireland
Judith Anne Owens
Chief Executive, Titanic Belfast. For services to Tourism.
Zaron Perry
Lately Principal, Trinity Nursery School, Bangor, Northern Ireland. For services to Pre-School Education.
Thomas Stephen Stirling Reid
Chief Officer, Belfast Harbour Police. For services to the Maritime Industry.
Robert William Scott
Chief Executive, Prison Fellowship, Northern Ireland. For services to Prisoners and their Families in Northern Ireland.
Edwin John Shanks
For services to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
Jason Smyth
For services to Paralympic Athletics and the Sporting Community in Northern Ireland.
Angela Thompson
For Voluntary Service in Northern Ireland, particularly during Covid-19.
Caroline Jane Wells DL
Director, JComms. For services to the Public Relations Industry, to the Economy and to the community in Northern Ireland.
BEM (Medallists of the Order of the British Empire):
Samuel Wesley Atchison
Lately Editor, Tyrone Constitution and Strabane Weekly News. For services to Journalism and the community in County Tyrone.
Margaret Ellen Beattie
For services to the Girls’ Brigade in Northern Ireland.
Anne Brown
Counsellor, Women’s Aid, Belfast. For services to Victims of Domestic Violence.
Ruth Anne Caddell
For services to Education and to the community in Markethill, County Armagh.
James Johnston Chapman
Charge Hand Porter, Lisburn Health Centre, South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Health and Social Care.
Joan Isobel Clements
Administrative Support Officer, Police Service of Northern Ireland. For services to Policing and the Community in Northern Ireland.
Stephen Crawford
Founder, Coaching for Christ. For services to Young People in County Antrim.
Claire Louise Curran
For services to Mental Health in Northern Ireland.
Lorna Anne Moore Dane
For services to Girlguiding and to the community in Northern Ireland.
Maureen Dunseath
Driver, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. For Voluntary Service.
Dr Mary Gordon-McBride
For services to the community in Enniskillen.
Dr Ian Clive Humphreys
Chief Executive, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful. For services to the Environment.
Frances Rebecca Hunter
For services to the community in Irvinestown, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland.
William James Edwin Johnston
Branch Manager, Omagh, Libraries Northern Ireland. For services to Public Libraries.
Kenneth Ian Jones
For services to Sport and Charity.
Gladys Kerr
For services to the Boys’ Brigade and the community in Craigavon, Northern Ireland.
Ethel Elizabeth Liggett
For services to the community in Couuty Tyrone and to Nursing in Northern Ireland.
Gerard Lynch
For services to Education and to the community in County Londonderry.
Mary Lyttle
Enforcement of Judgments Office, Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service. For Public and Charitable services.
Mary Elizabeth McAuley
Assistant, Peter Pan Playgroup. For services to Pre-School Education.
George Ivor McCandless
For services to Golf in Northern Ireland.
Bronagh McDonnell
Bus Driver and Driver Mentor. For services to Public Transport and to Community Engagement in Northern Ireland.
William McFarland
For services to Music in County Antrim.
James Samuel McIlroy
For services to Athletics in Northern Ireland.
Mary Louise McIlwee
For services to Mental and Physical Wellbeing to vulnerable people in County Antrim.
Terence Adams McKeag
For services to Agriculture and to Equestrian Sport in Northern Ireland.
Catherine McKee
Senior Playgroup and Family Project Manager. For services to Children and Families in Belfast.
Robert John Ivor McMullan
Head of Parks, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. For public service during Covid-19.
Kathleen Moore
Lead Supervisor, Environmental Cleanliness Team, Belfast City Hospital. For services to Healthcare during Covid-19.
Marjory Elizabeth Mulligan
For services to Nursing and to Charity in Dungannon and South Tyrone.
Joseph Thomas O’Loughlin
For services to World War II History in County Fermanagh.
Lynda Elizabeth Ann Orr
For services to Local Government in Northern Ireland during Covid-19.
William James Rutherford
For services to the community in County Londonderry, Northern Ireland during Covid-19.
Mairead Angela Savage
Deputy Principal, Forest Service, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs. For services to Forestry.
Mary Elizabeth Sinnamon
For services to Education and the community in County Antrim.
Thomas Gordon Smyth
Board Member, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. For Public Service.
Ann Elizabeth Margaret Thompson
For services to Music and the community in Fintona, County Tyrone.
Alison Wallace
For services to the Community in County Londonderry during Covid-19.
William James Crawford Wilson
For services to the community in County Antrim.
QPM (Queen’s Police Medal):
Daphne Elaine Duffy
Detective Superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland
Jason Patrick Murphy
Detective Superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland
Raymond Shaw
Inspector, Police Service of Northern Ireland