Members of the teaching and healthcare professions are among the Northern Ireland recipients in the 2023 New Year Honours List.

People from all walks of life, including those who involved in local charitable work, are also included in the list.

Here is the full list of recipients:

CBE (Commanders of the Order of the British Empire):

Maria Teresa Jennings, Director, Regulatory Compliance, People and Northern Ireland, Food Standards Agency, for services to public health.

Samuel David Pollock, for public service in Northern Ireland.

OBE (Officers of the Order of the British Empire):

Dr Jennifer Elliott, for services to the arts in Northern Ireland.

Jacqui Dixon, chief executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has been awarded an MBE.

Brian Baird, lately board member, Invest NI for services to economic development in Northern Ireland.

John Gordon Milligan, for services to business and human resource management in Northern Ireland.

Victor James Boyd Chestnutt, lately president, Ulster Farmers’ Union, for services to agriculture.

Dr John Edmund Stannard, legal academic, Queen’s University of Belfast, for services to legal education.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd has over 30 years’ service and is currently responsible for the Justice Department. He led the Police Service’s response to Covid-19 and recently oversaw the policing operation following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and the visit of His Majesty King Charles. He has previously led a number of major policing events including, The Open Championship, G8, The Giro d’italia and Olympic Torch Run. He is also the UK National lead for Contact Management, Chair of the National 999/112 Liaison Committee and on the Board of Directors of the Police Digital Service.

Trevor Dale Robinson, lately principal, Lurgan College, for services to education.

Carol Marie McCann, lately principal, St Dominic’s Grammar School, for services to education.

Mary Montgomery, principal, Belfast Boys’ Model, for services to education.

Professor Francis Anthony Casey, consultant paediatric cardiologist, for services to healthcare in Northern Ireland.

Joseph Patrick Breen, lately senior scientific officer, Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Northern Ireland Executive, for services to marine science and to environmental protection.

Steven McCourt, head of Reducing Reoffending,Resettlement and Rehabilitation, Department of Justice, Northern Ireland Executive, for public service.

Michael Thomas Bell, executive director, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association Ltd, for services to the food and drink industry and to the economy in Northern Ireland.

Deborah Elizabeth Watters, co-director, Northern Ireland Alternative, for public service.

MBE (Members of the Order of the British Empire):

Dr Robert (Roy) Anderson, for services to science and nature.

Sandra Hazel Bailie, for services to bowls.

George Crawford Bell, for services to the music industry in Northern Ireland.

William John Gaston Bennett, for services to radio and television broadcasting in Northern Ireland.

Sandra Best, volunteer and trustee, Royal Ulster Constabulary George Cross Foundation, for voluntary service.

Stephen John Bleakley, for services to libraries and to the community in Fermanagh, Omagh and Fivemiletown.

Kenneth Sydney Brundle, for services to business, to economic development and to the charitable sector in Northern Ireland.

Dr Anne Campbell, reader, Queen’s University Belfast, for services to drug policy and practice.

William James Coffey, secretary to the Historical Institutional Abuse Redress Board, for public service.

Susan Shirley Cunningham DL, lately president, North of Ireland Veterinary Association, for services to the veterinary profession in Northern Ireland.

Jacqueline Dixon, chief executive, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, for services to local government and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Eileen Lilian Mary Donnelly, member, board of governors, the Integrated College, Dungannon, for services to education in Northern Ireland.

Lorraine Foster, for services to people with learning disabilities in Lisburn.

Dr Godfrey Jonathan Gaston, lately director, Centre for Secure Information Technologies, for services to cyber security innovation.

Brian Jozef Grzymek, lately deputy director, Department of Justice, Northern Ireland Executive, for public and voluntary service in Northern Ireland.

Kathleen Margaret Joy Guthrie, for services to the Reserve Forces and to the veteran community in Northern Ireland.

Rev Matthew Hagan, chaplain, Southern Area Hospice and rector of Tynan, Aghavilly and Middletown Parishes, Co Armagh, for services to hospice healthcare and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Professor Anne Heaslett, lately principal, Stranmillis University College, Queen’s University Belfast, for services to education.

Peter Desmond Jack, for services to endurance sport and charity in Northern Ireland.

Samuel James Kee, community development worker, for services to the community in Co Londonderry.

Gavin Joseph Killeen DL, managing director, Nuprint Technologies Ltd, for services to further education in Northern Ireland.

Robert Leckey, for services to education in Co Down.

Dr Alison Florence Livingstone, paediatrician, Northern Health and Social Care Trust, for services to safeguarding children in Northern Ireland.

Peter Anthony McBride, for services to the economy and to the community in Co Tyrone.

Patrick Joseph McGurn, chief executive officer, Lakeland Community Care, for services to the community in Co Fermanagh and Tyrone.

Professor Sonja Jayne McIlfatrick, Dean of the Ulster Doctural College and Professor of Nursing and Palliative Care, Ulster University, for services to higher education and public health.

William Oliver DL, for services to education, to business and to charities in Co Londonderry.

Heather Pratt, chair, board of governors, Rossmar Special School, Limavady, Co Londonderry, for services to education.

Gail Redmond, for services to Association Football in Northern Ireland.

Andrew Peter Saunders, lately chair, Southern Regional College, Co Armagh and Co Down, for services to the further education sector in Northern Ireland.

Professor Michael Gordon Scott, director, Medicines Optimisation Innovation Centre, for services to pharmacy in Northern Ireland.

John Stewart. district chairman, Royal British Legion Northern Ireland, for services to veterans.

Ursula Margaret Waite, for services to the agri-food industry and to the economy of Northern Ireland.

Joseph Norman Wilson, for services to business and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Samuel Godfrey Young, for services to social work and to education.

Rabbi David Michael Kale, faith leader, Belfast Synagogue, for services to the Jewish community in Northern Ireland.

Katrina McDonnell, founder, Homeless Period Belfast, for services to women’s health.

BEM (Medallists of the Order of the British Empire):

Stephen Burns, road sweeper, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, for services to the community in Portglenone, Co Antrim.

Robert James (Seamus) Collins, for services to seriously ill children.

Roberta Joan Cooke, manager, Caw Community Playgroup, Londonderry, for services to early years learning.

Tracey Crothers, for services to the community in Maghaberry, Co Antrim.

Christopher Robert David Cuddy, for voluntary service to the community in Northern Ireland.

Peter Anthony Dolan, founder, Enda Dolan Foundation, for services to justice and to young people in Northern Ireland.

Jahswill Rohi Alexander Emmanuel, founder, Multi-Ethnic Sports and Cultures Northern Ireland, for services to the community in Northern Ireland.

Julie Gough, for services to midwifery in Northern Ireland.

Lynn Green, for services to emergency nursing in Northern Ireland.

Raye Elizabeth Greenaway, for services to young people in Northern Ireland through the Boys’ Brigade.

Derek Richard Greenaway, for services to young people in Northern Ireland through the Boys’ Brigade.

William John Hutchinson, volunteer driver, Belfast City Hospital, for services to healthcare in Northern Ireland.

Catherine Georgina Campbell, for services to Save The Children and to the community in Belfast.

William Iain Kennedy, director, Aisling Counselling Centre and coach, Enniskillen Royal Boat Club, for voluntary service to the community in Co Fermanagh.

Dara Seamus McAnulty, for services to the environment and to people with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Winnifred McConnell, registrar, Belfast City Council, for services to local government.

James McDowell, for services to the community in Banbridge, Co Down.

Anthony Oliver Morrison, for voluntary services to the community in Northern Ireland.

James McVicker Morrison, for services to agriculture in Northern Ireland.

Michelle Veronica Mullan, clerical officer, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Queen’s University, Belfast, for voluntary and charitable service to the community in Co Antrim.

Siobhain Murphy, co-founder, A Safe Space To Be Me, for services to the community in Co Antrim.

David Ronald Quigg, for services to police and military welfare in Co Armagh.

James Reed, Head of Crime Scene Investigation, Police Service of Northern Ireland, for services to policing in Northern Ireland.

William David Sargent, support services coordinator, the Open University, for services to higher education and to charity.

Iris Smyth, lately senior telephonist, Northern Health and Social Care Trust, for services to healthcare in Northern Ireland.

Carolyn Tailford, co-founder, A Safe Space To Be Me, for services to the community in Co Antrim.

Jonathan Gordon Topping, general manager, Clayton Hotel, Belfast, for services to the Covid-19 response.

Peter Giosuè Vannucci, vice-president, Bangor Football Club, for services to Association Football in Co Down.

Alison June Wolfe, senior personal secretary, Labour Relations Agency, for services to employment relations in Northern Ireland.

Helena Mary White, County President, Girlguiding North Down, for services to young people in Northern Ireland.

King’s Police Medal (KPM):

John Bannon, Constable, PSNI.

Lindsay Leanne Fisher, Detective Superintendent, PSNI.

