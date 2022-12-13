The warning, which is in place until 12 noon on Wednesday, covers Antrim, Londonderry-Derry and Down.
With temperatures expected to fall as low as -6 °C in some areas of the province, the Met Office states: “Although many locations in Northern Ireland will remain dry during this time, a few showers of sleet or snow will push inland from the coasts and fall on surfaces that are below freezing. These will bring the risk of some slippery conditions from ice, or a light dusting of snow.”
Advertisement
Meanwhile, TrafficwatchNI is advising salting of the scheduled road network is planned to continue into the early hours of Wednesday.
Advertisement
It adds: "Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”