New yellow warning for ice in parts of the province

A yellow weather warning for ice across parts of Northern Ireland has been issued by the Met Office.

By The Newsroom
33 minutes ago
Updated 13th Dec 2022, 6:54pm

The warning, which is in place until 12 noon on Wednesday, covers Antrim, Londonderry-Derry and Down.

With temperatures expected to fall as low as -6 °C in some areas of the province, the Met Office states: “Although many locations in Northern Ireland will remain dry during this time, a few showers of sleet or snow will push inland from the coasts and fall on surfaces that are below freezing. These will bring the risk of some slippery conditions from ice, or a light dusting of snow.”

Meanwhile, TrafficwatchNI is advising salting of the scheduled road network is planned to continue into the early hours of Wednesday.

The warning is in place until 12noon on Wednesday. Met Office image
It adds: "Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”

