Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating the sudden deaths of two young people in the same street in Newry just days apart.

A man and woman, both aged in their 20s, died in the Sandys Street area of the city.

Police received a report of the man’s death on Sunday evening, June 2 whilst the second report of the woman’s death was received on Wednesday evening, June 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI District Commander for Newry, Mourne and Down, Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “I am aware that the deaths of these two young people will cause concern in the local community.

Detectives are investigating two sudden deaths in the Sandys Street area of Newry. Picture: Pacemaker

"A post-mortem has now been completed into the man’s death and we await the results of a toxicology report to help determine the cause of death.

"A post mortem is still to be held to establish the cause of death of the woman – and we would urge people not to speculate at this time.