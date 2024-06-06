Newry deaths: PSNI investigate two sudden deaths in same street
A man and woman, both aged in their 20s, died in the Sandys Street area of the city.
Police received a report of the man’s death on Sunday evening, June 2 whilst the second report of the woman’s death was received on Wednesday evening, June 5.
PSNI District Commander for Newry, Mourne and Down, Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “I am aware that the deaths of these two young people will cause concern in the local community.
"A post-mortem has now been completed into the man’s death and we await the results of a toxicology report to help determine the cause of death.
"A post mortem is still to be held to establish the cause of death of the woman – and we would urge people not to speculate at this time.
"I want to take this opportunity to reassure you that we, as a Police Service, will fully investigate the circumstances surrounding this loss of life, and send our sympathies to the families and friends of those involved.”
