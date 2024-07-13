Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters are continuing to deal with a major blaze at an industrial estate in Newry.

The fire is at the Greenbank Industrial Estate, Ballinacraig Way.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said crews are still dealing with the "significant” blaze.

"There are six fire appliances, a number of specialist appliances and over 50 personnel continuing with firefighting operations.

The scene of a major fire at the Greenbank industrial estate in Newry. Picture: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

"We are still advising members of the public to avoid the area where possible and nearby homeowners to keep their windows and doors closed.

"NIFRS would like to thank the community for their patience and ongoing support and we would advise this incident is likely to continue for several hours.”

Earlier on Saturday, police warned motorists of traffic delays in the area due to the fire as traffic was at a standstill at the Warrenpoint Carriageway and Kilmorey Street.