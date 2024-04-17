​Newry hairdresser braves the shave in act of solidarity

Friends Wojtek Bąk and Bernadette Doyle share a hug, after sharing their heads in a stand against cancer.

When local woman Bernadette Doyle received a cancer diagnosis earlier this year, she made the brave decision to shave her head.

But she never expected her hairdresser to join her by making a hugely symbolic gesture.

Newry salon owner Wojtek Bąk, who has been working in the city for over 15 years, joined Bernie in taking a stand against the disease, by shaving his own head.

The extraordinary act of empathy has touched the hearts of everyone who has heard about the deed.

Wojtek said it was difficult but rewarding experience.

“I have been working in the hairdressing industry for 22 years, but I have never encountered a situation where a client comes to me and confesses that she has cancer and wants to shave her head,” he said.

“It was a very difficult moment.

"Shaving my head was not only a hairdressing act, but a show of strength for my client in her fight against the disease.”

Wojtek has received an outpouring of support in recent days, with one client saying it was “the most beautiful gesture in the world".

"These words lit up my heart,” he said.

"If this has generated conversation or provided inspiration, I would do it 100 times over.”

However, since shaving his head, he has realised how differently people react to bald people.

Having been compared to a ‘criminal’, Wojtek is now on a mission to change the stereotype.

"I don't want to change the whole world, but I wanted to change the world of this one person,” he said.

“This situation has made me aware that my role as a hairdresser can go much further. I am now part of something bigger.”

Wojtek has urged the public to join him in showing empathy to those who are fighting a major battle.

"I already know that I will look at women without hair and in headscarves with more attention and kindness,” he said.