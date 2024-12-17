Newry: pedestrian dies following collision involving bus
The man in his 30s died at the scene of the one-vehicle collision at the Mall area of the city.
Inspector Cherith Adair of the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “At around 4.30pm, it was reported that a bus was involved in the incident. The male, who was a pedestrian, sadly died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
"The Mall area remains closed and motorists should avoid the area.”
Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or dashcam footage available, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1144 17/12/24.
