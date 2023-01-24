The parent company of this website, National World plc, has acquired The Newry Reporter after it was announced the paper was to cease trading.

The local paper had announced that a final edition was planned for January 25, with an expected loss of 10 jobs.

The acquisition ensures the continuity of the title’s publication and means the preservation of a title that has served the community continuously since 1867.

In a statement, National World plc said The Newry Reporter has been maintained as a high quality paper by its previous owner, Edward Hodgett Ltd and has a strong and dedicated readership and audience through online subscription.

"The Reporter’s long heritage in Newry and the Mournes presents a key opportunity to underpin National World’s growth in its business in Belfast, Derry and other weekly papers, including its Farming Life Saturday publication that enjoys significant circulation in the area,” the statement said:

Commenting on sale of the title Edward Hodgett Ltd said: “For 96 years and across three generations, the Hodgett family has had the immense pleasure to steward The Newry Reporter, serving Newry, Mourne and South Down, since the Victorian era of 1867, in a span across tectonic global and national rifts. World Wars, Partition, The Troubles and Covid have all been taken in the title’s stride. Until now.

"Last week it grieved us to announce the profoundly sad news to our readership and further afield, that we would be producing our last edition at the end of January 2023. However, we never gave up striving to find a more positive outcome for both our wonderful staff and one of Ireland’s most historic newspapers.”

Lowry Hodgett, Managing Director of Edward Hodgett Ltd the titles’ owners, added: “National World has done its utmost to save jobs, share our values of service and strongly support The Newry Reporter’s independent editorial ethos. The title now has a bright future.”

