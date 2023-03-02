​Newry, Mourne and Down District Council has announced plans for the development of an exciting new project in partnership with the Ulster Architectural Heritage Society to showcase the rich architectural heritage of Newry.

​

The Newry Architectural Heritage Project will showcase the significant number of historic buildings across the city, which exhibit several different architectural styles and make an important contribution to the architectural heritage of the region.

The project will focus on the work of three architects, Thomas Duff and WJ Barre, who are both Newry-born, and WJ Watson, who spent considerable time in the city.

Pictured l-r: Ken Abraham, Assistant Curator, N&M Museum; Erin McElhinney, Ulster Architectural Heritage; Noel McCune, Riverside Church; and Linda McKenna, NMDDC Heritage Officer.

The buildings designed by these architects demonstrate the astonishing development of architecture in the nineteenth century and contribute greatly to a diverse and highly attractive townscape in Newry.

The aim of this project is to raise awareness of the legacy of these architects and provide a range of heritage related resources that local people and visitors can explore and enjoy.

The project will result in the development of a walking tour focusing on Duff, Barre and Watson designed buildings with an accompanying print and downloadable trail and map. There will also be a family friendly trail to encourage children to learn more about the city and its buildings and a conference to explore the work of the three architects in more detail. In addition, there will be a training programme for local guides to deliver walks and trails.

“I welcome this exciting project that will bring into focus the outstanding achievements of these very important Newry architects and innovators,” said council Chairperson, Cllr Michael Savage.

“Their work from churches, municipal buildings and banks to the Ulster Hall and Albert Clock, can be seen all over Ireland. We are lucky to have beautiful examples of their work in Newry such as Newry Cathedral and the old courthouse, Riverside Church and Newry Non-subscribing Presbyterian Church as well as others.

“This project will provide accessible information on these buildings and their creators and add greatly to encouraging pride in our unique built heritage.”

​

RIVERSIDE CHURCH

The church was built beside Newry Canal at the western end of town in 1884 after a move from the old meeting house in Needham Place (now called Patrick Street). They split with the orthodox Presbyterians who built a new meeting house in Sandys Street in 1828.