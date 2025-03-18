Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys during a 12-week scheme to install a new stormwater sewer in the Whiteabbey area.

The NI Water scheme is scheduled to commence next week on a section of Shore Road, Abbeyville Street and Abbeyville Place.

It will remove storm (rain) water from this part of the combined wastewater system to reduce the risk of out-of-sewer flooding in the area.

Speaking about the work and associated traffic management requirements, Robert McLean, NI Water senior project manager, said: “NI Water is working to identify areas where the existing combined sewer network can be separated through the provision of a dedicated storm (rain) water system.

"The work in the Abbeyville area of Whiteabbey will reduce the pressure on the local wastewater network and help provide some additional capacity in the short-term.

“Work will get underway on Shore Road (adjacent to St. James’ Church) during the week commencing Monday 24th March. To carry out the work on Shore Road as safely as possible, traffic management will be in place between Shore Road Station Roundabout and Dillons Avenue.

"Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times but commuters may need to allow extra times for their journeys especially during peak times.”

NI Water expects the Shore Road section of work to be completed in early May.

Mr McLean added: “Once across the Shore Road the new stormwater pipeline will make its way along Abbeyville Street and on to Abbeyville Place. In these areas a localised lane closure will be in place around any working area with traffic lights in place to manage the flow of traffic.

“Vehicular access will be maintained for residents and businesses throughout the duration of the lane closures, although parking may be temporarily affected within a working area.

"Pedestrian access will be available at all times and our contractor, AG Wilson, will liaise with any properties along the pipeline route with regards to access, parking, bin collections, deliveries etc.”

In a statement, NI Water went on to emphasise to the public that construction sites are dangerous areas for unauthorised persons, especially children.

"Working areas will have warning signs in place to protect the public from any hazards. The public are advised to stay out of these working areas for their own safety.

“NI Water and our project team from AtkinsRéalis and AG Wilson thank residents, businesses and the wider public for their patience and cooperation while we undertake this essential work to deliver environmental improvements and to help support local development.

"We assure you that we will strive to keep disruption to a minimum and complete the work in the shortest possible timeframe.”