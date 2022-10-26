Robyn Haslett will stage her exhibition ‘You are not alone’ at the Arts for All venue at Cityside Retail Park from tomorrow (Thursday, October 27).

The opening night will run from 7pm until 9pm.

Robyn’s project will feature 23 pieces of her work, made up of a wide-range of paintings and prints.

Robyn Haslett pictured with one of her pieces of work.

The kindhearted effort will support the work of Lighthouse Charity Belfast. Lighthouse is an organisation committed to the prevention of suicide and self-harm; the promotion of positive mental health and the provision of support services to families who have been bereaved due to suicide.

The organisation was established 15 years ago as a community response to a community problem – “the exceptionally high incidence of suicide in north Belfast.”

Lighthouse also works to remove the stigma associated with suicide and mental health issues through education and awareness activities which promote ‘positive mental health.’

Detailing her inspiration behind the initiative, Robyn, who works with adults with learning difficulties as an art facilitator at Arts for All, said: “I’m trying to raise awareness about mental health, with our community losing so many people to poor mental health.

"My husband has experienced poor mental health. He is doing a lot better now, but I wanted to dedicate my art to him and support others who have been impacted by mental health issues.”

Encouraging members of the public to visit the exhibition, Robyn, who is also a Community Champion at the Shore Road Asda branch, added: “My work will be on display for two weeks. There will be collection buckets for people to donate money to, with the funds raised going to Lighthouse Charity Belfast.