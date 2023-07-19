An aspiring Newtownabbey ballet dancer has spoken of her “excitement” as she looks ahead to training at the Northern Ballet School in Manchester.

Lilly Burton, who has been dancing for over a decade, will move to England in September to begin her full-time ballet training at the Northern Ballet School in Manchester, gaining her Diploma in Professional Dance where she successfully auditioned for a place.

As one of the top dance schools in the United Kingdom, this means Lilly will take on vocational-level training which includes intense technical and performance training almost every day of the week.

The 16-year-old is currently a student at Belfast Royal Academy and trains in ballet, contemporary, lyrical and jazz dance styles with Whitehouse Ballet School and Ards Dance Company.

Lilly Burton is making her last home performance at The MAC this August before she begins full-time training at the prestigious Northern Ballet School in Manchester. (Contributed).

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times about how much being accepted to train at the prestigious Manchester-based dance school means to her, Lilly explained: “I have been dancing for about 12 years. I started with ballet classes at Whitehouse Ballet School aged four before joining Ards Dance Company three years ago, training in jazz, lyrical and other styles.

"It means a lot because I found my passion for dance later on. Because I started taking ballet seriously later, I had to work a lot harder to fast track a lot of my ballet exams. I’ve just taken my RAD Advanced 1 exam.

"I’m very excited to be living in a big city as my first time away from home and to live alongside other dancers from my course. I hope to come home between very busy terms and I’m looking forward to my family visiting.”

Detailing her own journey in ballet and offering advice to other aspiring dancers, Lilly said: “I started ballet with Whitehouse Ballet School with Julia Galloway at four-years-old. She helped me find my love of dance. I joined Ards Dance Company three years ago, where Ruth Reid has really helped me come out of my shell.

"My advice would be to not give up. If you really want to be a dancer and work for it, it’s possible.”

Before she heads off, Lilly will make her last performances in new Belfast ballet ‘White Doves’ at The MAC Belfast from August 3 to August 5.

She will be performing as a featured soloist in the production choreographed by Ruaidhrí Maguire, which tells the story of the emergence of the Peace People in 1976.

Performing on stage in a company of aspiring dancers from across the island alongside two esteemed professional dancers, Scots-Italian dancer Danila Marzilli and Co Armagh dancer Leigh Alderson, Lilly's final Belfast performances will give her a glimpse of life as a professional ballet dancer before she takes the next step on her journey to follow that dream.

Looking ahead to performing at the Belfast venue, Lilly added: “White Doves is not a traditional ballet and I think the story and the way we tell it is open to all audiences and lets people make their own interpretation. It’s been a great opportunity to meet new dancers and perform alongside them.”