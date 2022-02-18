Newtownabbey cadets plant trees to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The members of D Company participated in one of the Queen’s Green Canopy events organised by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The local authority has several projects planned to celebrate the Jubilee this year and is engaging with residents, community groups, uniformed organisations and other parties who are interested in a community planting project.

Other plans include the planting of a Jubilee Copse at four locations throughout the borough and a Platinum School Tree initiative, where all schools in the borough have been invited to participate in planting a tree for the Jubilee.

SMI Brian Corey, Cadet Corporal Alex Millar, Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Co Antrim, Mr David McCorkell., Cadet Corporal Josh Millar, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb, SI Stephen Wilson, Abigail Wilson and Kenny Wilson.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “It is wonderful that D Company Army Cadets have got on-board with the Queen’s Jubilee Platinum initiative and planted 250 Oak trees at Global Point.

“This is just one of the sites identified for planting with other locations mapped out across the borough. These trees will also form part of our borough pledge to plant a million trees as a commitment to our Climate Change Action Plan and I would encourage our residents and communities to get involved and create valuable green spaces for all to enjoy.”

Captain George McFarland QVRM VR UD RIRISH added: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to plant 250 native Oak trees – one for each member of our D Company Cadets. This is part of our own environmental green area initiate and it is great that we can work together with the council to achieve this.”

To get involved with the council’s planting initiatives, contact [email protected]