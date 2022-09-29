Newtownabbey Christmas fair to support dog charity

The ‘Tinsel and Tails’ event on Saturday, December 10 will support the work of Street Paws Belfast.

The fundraising fair, organised by Dog Tyred, a Newtownabbey-based dog day care centre, will be held at their facility at 456 Shore Road.

Street Paws, Registered Charity 1178826, provides free accessible veterinary care and emergency kennel accommodation.

Dog Tyred. (Pic by Google).

Ahead of the event, organiser Samantha Rankin, said: “There will be lots of lovely crafts, beauty, bakery and coffee stalls as well as our doggy play park and of course Santa Paws to raise funds for Street Paws.

“We are very excited to welcome all our wonderful stall holders.

"We look forward to welcoming you all with us at our Christmas market, all while raising vital funds for Street Paws supporting homeless people with pets providing vital vet treatment.”