Newtownabbey: council confirms play park closure due to 'health and safety issues'
In a social media post on Friday (March 21), the local authority said: “Unfortunately due to health and safety issues, Hazelbank play park will close with immediate effect.
“We will complete maintenance repairs as soon as possible, following which the play park will be undergoing an exciting transformation to make the park more inclusive, safe and fun for everyone.”
The statement explained the scheme is part of the council’s Playpark Refurbishment Project scheduled to commence in late spring.
It added: “Sorry for any inconvenience caused and we’ll be excited to welcome you back soon.”
In 2023, the council confirmed £3.2m funding for a series of improvements at Hazelbank Park including the development of a new play park.
Previous investments have seen the launch of the Coronation Garden at Hazelbank Park, officially opened by King Charles III and Queen Camilla in May 2023.