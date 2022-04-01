Newtownabbey councillor to run Belfast Marathon for charities

Alderman Julian McGrath will be participating in the 26.2 mile effort alongside teaching colleagues from Aquinas Grammar, Joe McAufield and John Mcateer.

The Glengormley Alliance councillor is taking on the gruelling challenge on Sunday, May 1 in aid of Aware NI Freeman Heart and Lung Transplant Association.

Detailing what inspired them to raise money for the two charities, Julian explained: “We have chosen two causes. One is Aware NI, in memory of our friend and colleague, Paul Quinn, who died suddenly in 2020 and is missed immensely.

Ald Julian McGrath (right) alongside colleagues Joe McAufield and John Mcateer.

“Another is the Freeman Heart and Lung Transplant Association which has been a great support to, and chosen by, our friend and colleague Michelle O’Hare.

“26.2 miles is a long oul haul and the training alone has been tough! So, we really appreciate all of the donations so far; this has kept us going (some of us slower than others️).

“Please donate if you are able; and if not, words of encouragement and support are always a great help too.”

An online fundraising page has been set up to collect donations. At the time of publication over £2,000 has been raised.

If you would like to support the kindhearted effort, click here