Newtownabbey crematorium to be completed by December

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb planted a Cedar tree to mark the momentous occasion.
The £5m investment will provide a state-of-the-art facility for families and mourners including a memorial garden and columbarium for the interment of ashes.
The building will nestle in a parkland setting, with walking paths within a landscaped area creating a sense of privacy and calm.
A tree-lined avenue will sweep down through the site around a lake which will face on to the single-storey building. As well as wildflower meadows, the site will also feature seating areas for reflection.
The crematorium will utilise the most up-to-date equipment, ensuring environmental protection is maintained at the highest level.
The Mayor commented: “This much-needed facility will serve our residents and people across the whole of Northern Ireland. It will provide further choice and options for those considering difficult plans with loved ones.”
