Newtownabbey crematorium to be completed by December

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb, pictured at the site of the new crematorium in the Doagh Road area of Newtownabbey.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb planted a Cedar tree to mark the momentous occasion.

The £5m investment will provide a state-of-the-art facility for families and mourners including a memorial garden and columbarium for the interment of ashes.

The building will nestle in a parkland setting, with walking paths within a landscaped area creating a sense of privacy and calm.

A tree-lined avenue will sweep down through the site around a lake which will face on to the single-storey building. As well as wildflower meadows, the site will also feature seating areas for reflection.

The crematorium will utilise the most up-to-date equipment, ensuring environmental protection is maintained at the highest level.

The Mayor commented: “This much-needed facility will serve our residents and people across the whole of Northern Ireland. It will provide further choice and options for those considering difficult plans with loved ones.”