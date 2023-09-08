A Newtownabbey DJ has thanked everyone for their continued support following his group’s latest success in the US iTunes Dance Chart.

Robbie Bryson from Rathcoole, along with Bangor man Aaron Andrews, who form Miami House Party, hit the number one spot in July with their mix of Joey Kelz’s - Tres Leches.

The track, which was released on July 11, reached the top spot on the same day, above artists including Drake and Tiesto, remaining at the summit for three weeks.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Robbie explained: “It was a pretty awesome experience to be sat alongside other big names within the industry, especially in the US market.”

Robbie Bryson and Aaron Andrews performing as Miami House Party. (Photo: Ellie Cruse).

This is the third time Robbie and Aaron have had a number one in the USA, with their second success coming in 2021, when their track ‘Sin City’- a remix for Trevor Penick, a singer from American boy band O Town, hit the number one spot in the US iTunes Dance Chart.

Sin City, which peaked at number 49 in the UK charts, has now been shortlisted in the Pop track of the year category at the Josie awards in Nashville next month.

Commenting on this recognition, Robbie said: “Being a part of this project has been amazing and to have Trevor shortlisted also is great for such a prestigious award. Previous winners and attendees have been Garth Brooks and Carrie Underwood. It is also reviewed by an all-pro-panel of judges that boast resumes which include Grammy’s, CMAs, legendary clients and more.

"Unfortunately, we will have gigging commitments that weekend, so we won’t be able to attend the ceremony in the Grand Ole Opry.”

The duo have enjoyed a busy schedule of performances this summer, with the pair aiming for further success in the near future.

Robbie staed: "Following the lockdowns during the pandemic, it is still a surreal feeling to be performing again, but it is good to have that momentum back and drive in music and seeing places buzz again.

“Besides our residencies at home, we’ve also been to Birmingham, before summer as well as Southport for the Tidy Weekender and recently Bournemouth. We also have gigs in Shewsbury and Liverpool coming up.

"We are currently finishing another remix for the same label we have been credited with three number 1s in USA, who knowsm this could make it a fourth!

"We also have two new tracks on Germany’s Tactical Group as well as a mix compilation underway. We have some other projects which are currently to be kept low key at present. Another track of ours also hit the top 20 in Australia too in the iTunes Charts.”

Thanking everyone who has backed Miami House Party, Robbie added: “Thank you for the continued support. It means so much to us and continuing to strive and excel in such a tight market.”