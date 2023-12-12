A series of events, including a food collection, were organised at Newtownabbey’s Housing Executive offices to mark Homelessness Awareness Week 2023 (December 4 to December 10).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland Housing Executive staff, elected representatives and members of the public donated non-perishable food and hygiene items over recent weeks, which were delivered to the Trussell Trust for dispersal to those in need.

Donations continue to arrive at NIHE offices in Antrim and Newtownabbey and these will also be delivered soon.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper, is pictured alongside Housing Executive staff, community representatives and stake holders at Newtownabbey Housing Executive’s Homeless Awareness coffee morning and bake-off competition. (Pic: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Food and thoughts for those experiencing homelessness locally were also provided at a coffee morning and staff bake-off competition in Newtownabbey’s Housing Executive offices as part of the Homelessness Awareness Week programme of events.

Commenting on the charitable effort, Breige Mullaghan, Housing Executive South Antrim Area Manager said: “We were delighted to welcome Cllr Mark Cooper, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey and Chair of the Housing Council, to our coffee morning and bake-off event.

“We are in a homelessness crisis and it is vital that we keep the issue in the spotlight.

“This year, we have made 483 placements in temporary accommodation and this figure is increasing year on year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Some of the complexities our staff deal with are vast and we really value all the community support as we try to make a difference in the lives of all our customers.”

Breige added: “Special thanks to Declan MacHugh who shared his homelessness journey in an open and honest conversation, hosted by our Team Leader Lesley Cuthbert.

“Declan’s story was very beneficial to all in attendance.

“I am delighted that so many of our wonderful staff across the board embraced the bake-off challenge.

“Thanks in particular go to our bake-off competition judges, who work closely with us to prevent homelessness - Constable Tom Hennessey, PSNI

Advertisement

Advertisement

Newtownabbey Neighbourhood Team, Suzanne Kelly, Triangle Housing Floating Support Coordinator and North Belfast DUP MLA, Phillip Brett.

“Food donations received this week will support vulnerable households in our community, senior citizens, people with disabilities, victims of domestic violence, at risk young people and those experiencing homelessness.”