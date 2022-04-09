Newtownabbey Easter bin collection dates confirmed

Brown or black bins due to be collected on Monday, April 18 will now be collected on Tuesday, April 19.

If your brown or black bin was set to be collected on April 19, it will now be collected on April 20.

Brown or black bins due to be emptied on April 20 will now be emptied on April 21.

A revised schedule has been announced for over the Easter period.

Refuse from brown or black bins which was due to be collected on April 21 will now be collected on April 22, while brown or black bins due to be emptied on April 22 will now be emptied on Saturday, April 23.

Meanwhile, wheelie boxes due to be emptied on April 18 will now be emptied on April 16.

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council added: “Our leisure centres and recycling centres will remain open as usual. So whether you are working out at the gym, or having a spring clean, we’ll be delighted to help you.

“Our civic centres will be closed on Good Friday, Easter Monday and Tuesday, reopening on Wednesday, April 20.”