Newtownabbey Eats: champion boxer Daryl launching new takeaway app
Daryl Clarke will be launching ‘Newtownabbey Eats’ in September 2025 along with his long-time school friend, Andrew Creighton, the founder of Carrick Eats.
Daryl, a community worker in Monkstown Boxing Club and Ulster elite champion boxer said: “I have quite a lot of friends who own takeaways and we order quite a lot of food here at the boxing club for youth events.
"After talking to a majority of the takeaway businesses in Newtownabbey, I can feel their frustration with the big name apps that are not locally owned, and are taking ridiculous amounts in commission and fees from our local businesses.
"I sat down with my long time friend and we came up with the idea of Newtownabbey Eats, a local way to takeaway!”
Like its predecessor Carrick Eats, Newtownabbey Eats charges a smaller commission than big-name competitors, while giving back to local charities.
It focuses on the small businesses that often get overlooked, Daryl added: "The shops have 24-hour access to me and Newtownabbey Eats if there are ever any issues. We can make menu changes and so on on behalf of the business; other apps don’t have this.
"We will also be running a 20 percent off sale on launch week.”
More information is available on the Newtownabbey Eats Facebook and Instagram pages, where the company will be sharing free giveaways and offers.
With 35 local eateries already on board, Newtownabbey Eats is due to launch on September 17, 2025.
It will be available to download on Google Play and the App Store.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.