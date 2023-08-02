A special event has been staged at the recently opened Coronation Garden in Newtownabbey to pay tribute to King Charles III’s representatives in Co Antrim.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Cllr Mark Cooper BEM welcomed Lord Lieutenant of Co Antrim, Mr David McCorkell KStJ, Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Co Antrim, Mrs Miranda Gordon, DL and High Sheriff of Co Antrim, Mr Peter Mackie DL along with a number of Deputy Lieutenants to thank them for their support to the local authority.

During the visit, the delegation attended the Coronation Garden at Hazelbank Park in Newtownabbey which was designed by Diarmuid Gavin for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Commenting at the Hazelbank ceremony, Cllr Cooper said: “I am delighted to welcome the Lord Lieutenant and various representatives from the Lieutenancy here today. I would like to take this opportunity to offer my personal thanks to the Lieutenancy for all of the support the council has received, particularly over the last few years.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper BEM welcomes Lord Lieutenant of Co Antrim, Mr David McCorkell KStJ and Deputy Lieutenants to The Coronation Garden to thank them for their support. (ANBC).

“The Lieutenancy provided invaluable support and patronage for an unprecedented number of recent royal events, including the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Her Majesty’s passing as well as the coronation of King Charles III.

"The council is very grateful to be able to work with the King’s own representative in Co Antrim, the Lord Lieutenant and all of the Deputies to deliver our programmes.”