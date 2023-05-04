Register
Newtownabbey exhibition aims to challenge 'stigma' surrounding dementia

Dementia NI’s unique art exhibition, ‘Real Lives: The Art Of Living With Dementia’ is currently on display at Mossley Mill until May 31.

The exhibition, which aims to challenge the stigma of dementia, will showcase thought-provoking photography and patchwork quilts.

It is hosted by Dementia NI and features 45 pieces created by Dementia NI members, all of whom live with a diagnosis of dementia.

It includes a quilt by Dementia NI member Yvonne Thompson, who lives in Newtownabbey. Yvonne’s vibrant quilt draws on her working days as a District Nursing Sister and depicts happy times with her family at their caravan in Castlerock.

Mayor and Mayoress with Yvonne and guests at the exhibition in Mossley Mill.Mayor and Mayoress with Yvonne and guests at the exhibition in Mossley Mill.
She said: “I really enjoyed working on this arts project. My quilt shows the family caravan in Castlerock which has an important place in my heart.

"My family love to spend time there and it's where I holidayed with my parents as a child. I would love people to come away from this exhibition feeling that people with dementia can keep achieving things and learning new skills.

"I hope it encourages people to start conversations about dementia and ask questions about the condition. As this exhibition shows, being diagnosed does not mean your life is over, you can live well with dementia and continue to reach your full potential.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross officially opened the exhibition.

Ald Ross explained: “There are many misconceptions about dementia, but this wonderful exhibition challenges that and shows you can continue to learn new skills with the condition.

"Dementia NI are doing a wonderful job of empowering local people to come to terms with their diagnosis and live well through their local empowerment groups.

"Dementia NI members are an inspiration and I thank them for the work they are doing to bring about positive change in the local community. Helping people with dementia to challenge stigma and change the face of dementia in Northern Ireland is truly inspirational and I wish Dementia NI every success.”

The exhibition is open daily, admission free, to the general public 10am-4pm, until Wednesday, May 31, 10am-2pm Saturday and Sunday, closed bank holidays, at Mossley Mill, Newtownabbey.

For more information about the support services offered by Dementia NI, call 02896931555 or email [email protected]

