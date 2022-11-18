Newtownabbey mum Angela Millar is backing Cancer Fund for Children’s Santa Cause Christmas Appeal, after the charity supported her 10-year-old son Ben following her own cancer diagnosis.

The all-island charity works to empower, connect and strengthen children, young people and families impacted by cancer through therapeutic short breaks at their stunning centre Daisy Lodge in Newcastle Co Down and through social and emotional support in hospital and at home.

Speaking on this charity, Angela said: “It’s hard to put into words how much Cancer Fund for Children has helped me and my kids. My youngest Ben loves to see his Cancer Support Specialist Gill coming.

"It gives him his own wee time out and a break from the reality of cancer. People should support Cancer Fund for Children this Christmas because this charity helps you feel less alone, and they depend on fundraising to continue to deliver their vital services.”

Angela pictured with her sons James (left) and Ben.

Gill, Cancer Support Specialist to Angela’s son Ben is delighted the family have decided to add their voice to the Christmas season.

She explained: “I met Ben and his mum Angela in May, in the family home. I got to know Ben and his older brother James, playing card games and chatting.

" Angela was keen that Ben have additional support to try and process his feelings and emotions around her cancer diagnosis and have the opportunity to talk to someone outside the immediate family. We have practised various mindfulness activities such as breathing techniques and identified people in his life who provide support to him, creating a personalised ‘Support tree.’

“I’m blown away that they’ve been so active in our Christmas campaign and so proud that I have had a positive impact on this experience for them and that they want to help us ensure this support is available for all families across the island of Ireland.”

Ben pictured with his Cancer Support Specialist, Gill.

This Christmas, Cancer Fund for Children will continue to support children and families impacted by cancer. Throughout the festive season their Cancer Support Specialists will deliver up to 400 individual support sessions to young people impacted by cancer. They will also host up to 79 families from across the island of Ireland for therapeutic short breaks at Daisy Lodge.