Newtownabbey group benefits thanks to council funding

A total of £1,000 worth of funding from the Small Activity Grant helped the association with the decoration of their Christmas tree and village switch on event which took place on Sunday, November 28.

Meanwhile, Parkgate District Community Group was awarded £700 from the Small Seeding Grant which helped towards their insurance.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “I am pleased these local groups have received financial assistance through the council’s Small Grant programme.

Whiteabbey. (Pic Google).

“These groups do great work in our communities and it is good that the council is able to support them.”

The purpose of the Small Grants programme is to provide financial assistance to groups within the borough of up to a maximum of £1,000.