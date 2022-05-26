Newtownabbey Jiu Jitsu event raises funds for Ukraine

A charity instructional seminar, organised by the NI region of the UK Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Association, took place on Saturday, May 21.

The event, organised by Northern Ireland Regional Director and local black belt, Robert Cullinan, saw more than 150 children and adults, representing 14 different local clubs, coming together for a high level, instructional skills tutorial, given by visiting coaches from Brazil, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Voluntary donations from those attending totalled £600 on the day, for the Ukrainian Refugee Red Cross Appeal with all monies raised passed onto the charity appeal.

Cllr Stephen Ross and Robert Cullinan pictured alongside martial arts practitioners.

Those in attendance got to train with some of the highest level practitioners of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in Europe and made a few new friends in the process.

Commenting at the event, Deputy Mayor, Cllr Stephen Ross said: “I was delighted to see the partnership of council with the National Governing Body for Jiu-Jitsu, and encourage the development of future similar initiatives over future years in the borough.

“These clubs all demonstrate best practice systems for safeguarding and management, and can provide a healthy exercise lifestyle through the dedicated practise of combat sport.”

