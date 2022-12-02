Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre has received over £100,000 in state-of-the-art fitness equipment and a modernised interactive Group Cycle studio.

This latest investment was unveiled by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross and sees the variety of fitness equipment expand to include Technogym interactive cardiovascular equipment and Group Cycle bikes.

Commenting on the investment, Ald Ross said: “We’re very excited to launch this new fitness equipment, which had been in the pipeline for some time and extends our fitness offering to existing and new customers. Following the success of TopTracer last year, this investment represents our commitment to improving our leisure provision and our ambition is to continue to deliver the most innovative fitness experiences to our residents.

“The equipment is truly state-of-the-art, users can be entertained while they workout and be motivated with a virtual trainer! Plus, they can track and log their workouts using the MyWellness App.”

Ald Stephen Ross, Lauren Walsh and Michael Erwin at Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre.

A spokesperson for the local authority added: “In 2021, Ballyearl received a £250,000 investment in the latest golf technology, TopTracer. This further £100,000 investment features the latest fitness equipment from the global fitness manufacturer, Technogym. The innovative new fitness equipment will make the leisure centre a more attractive place to exercise and enjoy leisure activities for everyone.

“Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is committed to the continued development of sport and physical activity throughout the borough. In early 2023, the council will progress with a planned £2.5m investment for the redevelopment of Antrim Forum’s fitness suite.”