Newtownabbey leisure centre to host Covid vaccination clinics

The Department of Health have advised that unvaccinated individuals aged 50 and over are almost 30 times as likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid-19 when compared to fully vaccinated individuals who have also received their booster or third dose.

The Trust have advised that while pop up clinics may be established to meet specific needs, there are no plans to continue the clinics outside of Ballymena beyond next week so anyone who wishes to get their vaccine locally should book it now.

The Trust is recommending that people book as it assists them in maximising capacity but clinics accept walk ins as long as people are patient and prepared to wait. Anyone who wishes to walk in should come well before the clinic finishes.

Valley Leisure Centre. (Pic Google).

The Church Road facility will host clinics on January 8, January 12, January 14 and January 16 9.30am – 4.30pm

Please note on Saturday and Sunday the last appointment is at 3.20pm and walk ins until 3pm.

The clinics provide booster Pfizer vaccines and those eligible are encouraged to book online at https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/ to allow the Trust to maximise resources. First and second doses will also be provided to those eligible.

Anyone over the age of 18 is now eligible for a Covid booster provided they are at least three complete months from the date of their second dose.

Anyone attending should bring personal ID. This can include a passport, driving licence, bus pass, carer’s card or bring a document that confirms your name and address such as an electric/gas/phone bill.