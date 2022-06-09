Newtownabbey man completes ‘ultra 100 ‘for Aware

Adrian Boyd took on the ‘Norn Iron Ultra 100’ to support the work of mental health charity, Aware.

Adrian started at Ballintoy on Saturday, June 4, before making his way along the North Coast to Castlerock, through Dungiven and the Glenshane Pass, before passing through the Sperrin Mountains to finish in Gortin on Sunday in a time of 34 hours and 38 minutes.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was the first of its kind in Northern Ireland. The Norn Iron Ultra 100 combines running across various types of terrain and elevations.

Adrian Boyd.

The generous Newtownabbey resident completed the run with members of the Monkstown Spartans and North Belfast Harriers.

Adrian said: “Northern Ireland has exceptionally high levels of mental health issues. Seeing Aware’s positive impact on people’s lives determined who to fundraise for very easy.

“I have seen how poor mental health can affect people and those around them, especially family and friends.

“Since starting to fundraise for Aware, there has already been greater openness in talking about mental health amongst my friends and family.

“Hopefully, through this challenge, I can help raise awareness that there is help out there and that you can talk if you talk to someone you trust if you are going through a difficult time.

“If it helps just one person, it will be worth the effort. I suppose little drops of water make a mighty ocean.”

Lesley Wright, Community Fundraising Officer at AWARE, added: “We’re so grateful to Adrian for taking on such an incredible challenge to help us raise awareness and vital funds tocsupport local people living with depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder in Northern Ireland!”

Aware’s free-to-attend support groups provide a safe space to meet with others on a similar journey who can understand, encourage and suggest helpful coping methods.

Aware also deliver information outreach sessions and mental health and well-being programmes into communities, schools, colleges, universities and workplaces to raise awareness of depression whilst equipping people with the tools they need to best look after their minds.

For more information, check out www.aware-ni.org

An online fundraising page has been set up to collect donations for the worthy cause. Over £920 has been raised at the time of going to print.

If you would like to make a donation, click here