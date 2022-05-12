Newtownabbey man honoured at Hillsborough Castle for his Cadet work

At a ceremony at Hillsborough Castle Sergeant Major Instructor Farquhar was presented with the Lord Lieutenant’s Certificate for Outstanding Meritorious Service Above and Beyond The Call of Duty in recognition of his outstanding work in inspiring and training teenage Cadets.

The Citation which accompanies the award pays tribute to a career of more than 25 years’ duration and highlights the positive impact which Barry has made on shaping countless young lives. It also pays tribute to his energy, commending in particular a lockdown charity walk which he and a colleague completed – toting fully packed bergens – to raise funds for the RBL.

Passionate about learning, Barry has successfully completed an impressive and varied range of training and promotion courses and now, from his base with the Whitehead Detachment ACF, supports not only Cadet training but also acts as a key member of his Battalion’s Adult Training Team.