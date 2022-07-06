Newtownabbey man raising money for wife’s cancer treatment

Stephen Conley, who is from the Beverley area, will be trekking from Belfast to Carlingford to help raise money to cover his wife Sharon’s health care expenses.

Stephen and Sharon, who have two children Grace (13) and Cadain (2), celebrated their marriage in Carlingford on April 29 of this year.

Detailing his inspiration behind the fundrising effort, which is due to commence on Friday, July 8, the former Edmund Rice College student said: “Having successfully been treated for triple negative breast cancer, she recently learned the terrible news that cancer has returned to her liver, lymph nodes and stomach.

Stephen, Sharon and their children.

“Sharon now needs to visit the Hope4Cancer Centre in Mexico, where she previously received such effective care in 2021.”

An online fundraising page has been set up to raise money to support the Belfast woman’s medical costs.

Over £57,000 has been raised at the time of going to print.