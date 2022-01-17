Newtownabbey man’s comedy night to back AWARE

Jonathan Round has organised ‘Stand Up 4 Mental Health’ to support the work of AWARE.

The event on March 3 will showcase local comedians, including Conor Keys, Jordan Robinson, Heather Anderson AKA Bad Tweet Girl, and new to the comedy circuit, Ciaran Franco.

The evening will be compared by Darren Matthews, who will take to the stage at the Ulster Sports Club in Belfast to rile up some laughter whilst raising funds and awareness for mental health services.

Jonathan Round.

Jonathan decided to host the event to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health, following his personal experience of mental illness.

He said: “Suffering from mental illnesses since roughly the age of 17, I have been robbed of many experiences and have experienced various dark moments over the years – starting as low mood and later manifesting to become depression and anxiety.

“Nearly 20 years on, people are still uncomfortable talking about mental health. Many of us have suffered in many different ways during the pandemic.

“As we return to ‘normal’, I want to give something back and encourage conversations surrounding mental health whilst raising funds for AWARE.”

Lesley Wright, Community and Events Officer at AWARE added: “We’re delighted to have been chosen as the beneficiary for the upcoming Stand Up 4 Mental Health charity comedy night.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Jonathan for channelling his own experience of mental illness to host a fantastic event which will display local comedic talent alongside raising funds to help us continue to support those affected by depression, anxiety and bipolar in Northern Ireland.”

AWARE’s free-to-attend support groups welcome people living with depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder. The groups provide a safe space to meet with others on a similar journey who can understand, encourage and suggest helpful coping methods.

AWARE also deliver mental health awareness courses to schools, workplaces, community groups, and hospitals to equip people with the tools they need to best look after their minds.

For information on AWARE’s programmes and support, go to www.aware-ni.org

Tickets for Stand Up 4 Mental Health are £13.50 and can be purchased via www.eventbrite.co.uk/manage/events/169324130031/tickets