A recently commissioned mural in the New Mossley area of Newtownabbey pays tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II as well as honouring King Charles III, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children.

The Past, Present and Future mural, by Core New Mossley Community Group, depicts the late monarch in a montage of images showing key moments during her reign, alongside the current king and the Baron and Baroness of Carrickfergus, William and his wife Catherine with their children George, Charlotte and Louis.

The reimaging project, completed last week, was made possible thanks to a community cohesion grant from the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and funding from the PSNI.

A Core New Mossley Community Group spokesperson said: “This community-led mural featuring the monarchy is something people in the area wanted.

“It is a tribute to the late Queen who sadly passed away in September last year, while also looking forward to the reign of King Charles and the future of the Royal Family.

“Many thanks to the Housing Executive and the PSNI for providing the funds to enable this project. New Mossley residents are delighted with results.”

Housing Executive Good Relations Officer Stephen Gamble added: “We are always keen to engage with local people in projects such as this, to give the community a chance to lead the way in transforming their local area.

“The mural has generated some excitement in the community and we’ve already had some excellent feedback.