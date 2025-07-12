Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have agreed a step forward in progressing an upgrade of sports facilities at two locations in Newtownabbey.

A report was presented to last month’s meeting of the borough council’s Operations Committee on the development of changing facilities, fencing and floodlighting at the site of the proposed Abbey Community College new-build and also for planned improvements to pitches at Mossley Park.

The report stated the council approved the sale of land at Threemilewater Playing Pitches to the Education Authority for £1.1m facilitating the development of the proposed new school building.

The committee report said: “To offset the loss of playing facilities, it was agreed that the 3G pitch within the new campus would be available for council use outside school hours.” It was stated the council “retained adjacent land for dedicated changing facilities”.

General view of Mossley Park. Photo: Google

The report indicated the development of changing facilities, fencing, and floodlighting is the preferred option following completion of an outline business case process, which was approved by the Operations Committee, as well as progression to stage two of the council’s capital programme, which would include the development and completion of the final business case, detailed design, planning, and procurement.

A new £40m school building proposed for Abbey Community College was approved at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee in June 2023.

Planning permission was given for a post-primary school, provision of new and reconfigured sports facilities, play areas, replacement of floodlighting for 3G pitch, parking and landscaping at Threemilewater Playing Fields, Doagh Road, Newtownabbey.

Mossley Mill. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Separately, at the Operations Committee meeting, councillors approved the option of full drainage network replacement of both pitches at Mossley Park and progression of the project to stage two of the council’s capital programme, to commence and complete a final business case.

The committee report said: “This option was expected to effectively resolve the ongoing drainage issues affecting both football pitches.”

The report stated both grass playing pitches at Mossley Park had experienced “persistent drainage problems” in recent years. “These issues had resulted in frequent water-logging, regular cancellation of matches, and a general decline in pitch quality,” it explained.

“In early 2025, a specialist consultant carried out a comprehensive drainage assessment and produced a condition report. The findings confirmed that the existing drainage system was significantly under-performing and beyond practical repair,” councillors were advised.

The report highlighted several contributing factors, including “ineffective drainage design, soil compaction and a high-water table”.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter