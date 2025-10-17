Newtownabbey: Northern Ireland Hospice’s Festive 5k Run is back bigger than ever

Santa’s is already dusting off his running shoes and heading to Newtownabbey – because the Northern Ireland Hospice’s Festive 5k Run is back and bigger than ever!

Join the jingle on Sunday, December 7 at V36 at the Valley Leisure Centre, where more than 800 runners, walkers, families, and four-legged friends will dash into the Christmas season – all in support of the NI Hospice’s Festive Hearts campaign.

But this isn’t just any run – it’s a full-on festive fiesta! Expect feel-good tunes from U105, magical moments in Santa’s Grotto, bouncing fun on inflatables, and festive cheer at every turn.

Got little elves in tow? The 1k Reindeer Dash is just for them – a short and sweet fun run where kids (and their grown-ups!) don antlers and race to the finish in a flurry of giggles. Spot prizes, trophies for top finishers, and a Best Dressed Christmas Costume competition mean there is more than one way to sleigh the day!

This year’s NI Hospice Festive 5k run takes place on Sunday, December 7, at V36, The Valley Park in Newtownabbey. Pictured at the launch of the event are: Shauna Milnes, Head of Human Resources at CCU Credit Union, sponsors of the Reindeer Dash; Conor McCallion, Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s Leisure Development Manager; Terry McGuinness, Business Development and Marketing Manager at CCU Credit Union; Santa Claus; Conal Duffy, NI Hospice’s Chief Income Officer; and Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey. Picture Brian Thompson Photography

Conal Duffy, NI Hospice’s Chief Income Officer, said: “Whether you sprint, stroll or strut your stuff in a Santa suit, our Festive 5k and Reindeer Dash promise heaps of holiday fun – all while raising funds for Hospice care across Northern Ireland. It’s a feel-good day out that really makes a difference.

“Your support will enable Hospice to continue providing specialist palliative care in the local community, to babies, children and adults, and their families. So sign up today to avail of our early bird registration rate and to make a start on your all-important fundraising!”

A huge festive shout-out goes to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and headline sponsors CCU Credit Union, who are backing the brilliant 1k Reindeer Dash.

Terry McGuinness, Business Development and Marketing Manager at CCU Credit Union, said: “We’re prancing with pride to sponsor the Reindeer Dash! Whether your little one dashes, toddles or twirls to the finish, we are so proud to sponsor a memory-making moment that supports a truly amazing cause.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick added: “The Council is delighted to support the Hospice once again this year. This festive family event is a great way to support the incredible work of the Hospice, home to the only children’s Hospice in the country. Many families from across the province benefit from their services, so please come along to the Festive 5k and Reindeer Dash on Sunday, December 7!”

Early bird registration is now open! Don’t miss your chance to join this unmissable day of fun, fundraising, fitness, and festive feels.

Sign up now to register and start your fundraising, via www.nihospice.org/festive5k