Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celebrations will take place in Newtownabbey on Saturday afternoon (June 15) to commemorate the landing of King William III and his troops at Whitehouse before the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

Whitehouse Williamite Historical Society – a local group dedicated to preserving, exploring and celebrating the history of the Williamite Period in the area – is holding the event, including a parade, historical re-enactment and fun day.

This is the second year the commemoration has been held and the organisers are hoping for a good turnout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Last year, we saw some amazing talent perform along with an excellent start to our Williamite Parade at Whitehouse and the surrounding area,” a spokesperson said.

Seven bands are expected to take part in the Whitehouse Williamite Historical Society parade in Newtownabbey. Picture: Tony Hendron

“This year, we plan to make this parade not only bigger than our initial launch, but better than anyone could imagine.”

The fun day activities will run from 12 noon to 2pm in Sir James Craig Park, Rathcoole including, food, cultural stalls, children’s disco, assault course, face-painting, balloon modelling, bouncy castles and entertainment from Seven Towers Fife and Lambeg Drumming Club.

The parade will begin at 2pm at Sir James Craig Park Sir James Craig Park and going along Derrycoole Way, East Way, Green End, Doagh RoadBeechwood Avenue, Woodland Drive, Beechwood Avenue, Shore Road, Whitehouse Park (bottom entrance) and finish at Gideons Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven bands are expected to take part along with members of the loyal orders, including Rathcoole Protestant Boys, North Ballymena Protestant Boys (accompanied by WLOL 65), Monkstown Old Boys, Pride of the Hill Carnmoney, Whitewell Tartan Flute Band, Fairhill Flute Band, and Sons of Kai Flute Band (accompanied by Rathcoole Campsie).

Following the parade, between 2.30 and 5pm, there will be a re-enactment by The Whitehouse in Dalaradia involving horses, soldiers, cannons, muskets, tents, bands and the lighting of a beacon.

The return route will then begin at 5pm on Gideons Green then onto Whitehouse Park (bottom entrance), along Shore Road, Rathcoole Drive, Armoy Gardens, Ardmillan Gardens and finish on Ardmillan Drive for 5.30pm.

Police have advised road-users to expect traffic delays on Saturday afternoon due to the parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad