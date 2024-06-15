Newtownabbey: parade and celebrations to mark landing of King William III and his troops at Whitehouse
Whitehouse Williamite Historical Society – a local group dedicated to preserving, exploring and celebrating the history of the Williamite Period in the area – is holding the event, including a parade, historical re-enactment and fun day.
This is the second year the commemoration has been held and the organisers are hoping for a good turnout.
"Last year, we saw some amazing talent perform along with an excellent start to our Williamite Parade at Whitehouse and the surrounding area,” a spokesperson said.
“This year, we plan to make this parade not only bigger than our initial launch, but better than anyone could imagine.”
The fun day activities will run from 12 noon to 2pm in Sir James Craig Park, Rathcoole including, food, cultural stalls, children’s disco, assault course, face-painting, balloon modelling, bouncy castles and entertainment from Seven Towers Fife and Lambeg Drumming Club.
The parade will begin at 2pm at Sir James Craig Park Sir James Craig Park and going along Derrycoole Way, East Way, Green End, Doagh RoadBeechwood Avenue, Woodland Drive, Beechwood Avenue, Shore Road, Whitehouse Park (bottom entrance) and finish at Gideons Green.
Seven bands are expected to take part along with members of the loyal orders, including Rathcoole Protestant Boys, North Ballymena Protestant Boys (accompanied by WLOL 65), Monkstown Old Boys, Pride of the Hill Carnmoney, Whitewell Tartan Flute Band, Fairhill Flute Band, and Sons of Kai Flute Band (accompanied by Rathcoole Campsie).
Following the parade, between 2.30 and 5pm, there will be a re-enactment by The Whitehouse in Dalaradia involving horses, soldiers, cannons, muskets, tents, bands and the lighting of a beacon.
The return route will then begin at 5pm on Gideons Green then onto Whitehouse Park (bottom entrance), along Shore Road, Rathcoole Drive, Armoy Gardens, Ardmillan Gardens and finish on Ardmillan Drive for 5.30pm.
Police have advised road-users to expect traffic delays on Saturday afternoon due to the parade.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “There will be minor disruption to traffic due to the volume of participants and spectators expected. Officers will be on the ground to assist with local diversions, but if you are not attending the parade, please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.”
