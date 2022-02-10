Newtownabbey performers to star in Wizard of Oz production

A youth theatre production of the Wizard of Oz is set to run at Theatre at The Mill this half-term.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 5:08 pm

Join Dorothy and her beloved dog Toto as they follow the yellow brick road to the Emerald City to meet the Wizard from Thursday, February 17 to Sunday, February 20.

En-route they meet a Scarecrow that needs a brain, a Tin Man missing a heart and a Cowardly Lion who wants to gain courage.

This family favourite musical production will feature the best of local talent from the Home Spun Theatre School and will feature hits including Over the Rainbow, We’re Off to see the Wizard and If Only I had a Brain.

Emma White of Edmund Rice College. (Munchkin City Father and Ensemble).

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “The Wizard of Oz is an iconic musical, a great story for all ages to enjoy.

“Our Home Spun Theatre School has been working tirelessly on this production from November and I am looking forward to seeing this great show and supporting them.”

Click here to purchase tickets or call Box Office on 0300 123 7788.

----

Connie Taylor of Ballyclare Secondary School. (Munchkin Coroner and Ensemble).

Well wishes to Ballyclare High’s Mr Leckey as he retires from teaching
Nathan Irvine from Newtownabbey. (Hunk and Scarecrow).
Newtownabbey