Newtownabbey police concerned 'dumped' dog may have been stolen

By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 08:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police in Newtownabbey are seeking the owner of a dog which is understood to have been dumped from a vehicle late on Saturday.

The dog is currently safe and well, being taken care of by police.

Officers received a report late on Saturday that a dog had been dumped from a black car in the Whitehouse Park area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He is very friendly, seems to be well looked after and was missing his owner very much,” said a police spokesperson.

The friendly dog which is understood to have been dumped from a black car in the Whitehouse Park area of Newtownabbey. Picture: PSNIThe friendly dog which is understood to have been dumped from a black car in the Whitehouse Park area of Newtownabbey. Picture: PSNI
The friendly dog which is understood to have been dumped from a black car in the Whitehouse Park area of Newtownabbey. Picture: PSNI

"We are concerned this dog may have been stolen from a loving family and subsequently dumped.

“If you recognise this dog or believe you know who he belongs to please get in contact by phoning 101 and quoting serial number 2137 of 01/06/24.”

Related topics:NewtownabbeyPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.