Newtownabbey police concerned 'dumped' dog may have been stolen
Police in Newtownabbey are seeking the owner of a dog which is understood to have been dumped from a vehicle late on Saturday.
The dog is currently safe and well, being taken care of by police.
Officers received a report late on Saturday that a dog had been dumped from a black car in the Whitehouse Park area.
"He is very friendly, seems to be well looked after and was missing his owner very much,” said a police spokesperson.
"We are concerned this dog may have been stolen from a loving family and subsequently dumped.
“If you recognise this dog or believe you know who he belongs to please get in contact by phoning 101 and quoting serial number 2137 of 01/06/24.”
