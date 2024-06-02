Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Newtownabbey are seeking the owner of a dog which is understood to have been dumped from a vehicle late on Saturday.

The dog is currently safe and well, being taken care of by police.

Officers received a report late on Saturday that a dog had been dumped from a black car in the Whitehouse Park area.

"He is very friendly, seems to be well looked after and was missing his owner very much,” said a police spokesperson.

"We are concerned this dog may have been stolen from a loving family and subsequently dumped.